iQOO Z5 Pro key specs revealed via Google Play Console

iQOO is reportedly working on a new smartphone named as iQOO Z5 Pro. The iQOO Z5 Pro specs have been leaked as the phone has appeared on Google Play Console.

The Google Play Console listing, has been spotted by Twitter user Mukul Sharma aka Stufflistings. It comes with model number V2148A at Play Console.

iQOO Z5 Pro Specs

The listing further reveals that iQOO Z5 Pro will come with Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1080 × 2400 pixels and 480ppi pixel density. However, the exact screen size is not revealed. The phone will come with 8GB of RAM.

As per the listing, the phonewill be powered by Snapdragon 778G chipset. The chipset comes with Adreno 6421 GPU. Further the listing also reveals that it will run on Android 11 operating system.

The phone was recently spotted on the popular benchmarking website, Geekbench. The Geekbench listing revealed that the smartphone will be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.40GHz. In addition, the phone will pack Snapdragon 778G chipset. It also reveals that the SoC is equipped with the Adreno 642L.

Moving on, the listing revealed that the phone runs on the Android 11 operating system. The phone has received 3642 points in the single-core test and 11532 points in the multi-core test. The device is loaded with 8GB of RAM. However, there might be more RAM variants when it launches.

The handset was recently spotted at the 3C certification site of China. The listing reveals that the phone will come with 44W fast charging support. In addition, it will have 5G connectivity support as well.

Apart from this, the other key specifications of the phone, like camera sensors, display size, and design details, are not known at the moment.

Earlier, iQOO Z5 appeared on the IMEI database. This points towards an imminent launch of the phone. It will be the successor to the iQOO Z3 5G that was launched in India a few months back.