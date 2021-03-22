IQOO Z3 appears on Geekbench with 8GB RAM and Android 11

iQOO Z3 will feature a display with 1080 x 2408 pixel resolution and 480ppi

iQOO is all set to launch the iQOO Z3 smartphone in China on March 25 with 5G connectivity. Now ahead of the launch, the iQOO Z3 been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking platform, revealing key specs.

The iQOO Z3 has appeared on GeekBench with model number V2073A. As per the Geekbench listing, the iQOO Z3 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and Adreno 620 GPU. The listing only mentions the Qualcomm processor with ‘lito’ codename and a 1.80GHz base frequency.

The chipset will be coupled with 8GB of RAM. However, we can expect the device to launch in other variants as well.

For the software, the phone runs the latest Android 11 operating system out of the box. The smartphone gets 688 points in single-core testing and 1988 points in multi-core testing.

Recently, iQOO Z3 with model number V2073A also spotted on Google Play Console. As per this listing, iQOO Z3 will feature a display with 1080 x 2408 pixel resolution and 480ppi. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 765G. A 3C certification also revealed that the device could be arriving with 55W fast-charging support as well.

The rest of the specs and features of iQOO Z3 are still unknown.

The company has just recently launched iQOO U3x 5G smartphone. The iQOO U3x 5G is loaded with a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels along with 20.07:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 480 processor with up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128 GB of UFS 2.1 storage.



In terms of cameras, it comes with a dual-camera setup at the back panel with a combination of a 13-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor. It runs iQoo 1.0 based on Android 11

The iQOO U3x 5G is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery and it comes with 18W dual-engine flash charge. For security, it sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition support.