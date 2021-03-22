Advertisement

IQOO Z3 appears on Geekbench with 8GB RAM and Android 11

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 22, 2021 3:57 pm

Latest News

iQOO Z3 will feature a display with 1080 x 2408 pixel resolution and 480ppi
Advertisement

iQOO is all set to launch the iQOO Z3 smartphone in China on March 25 with 5G connectivity. Now ahead of the launch, the iQOO Z3 been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking platform, revealing key specs.

 

The iQOO Z3 has appeared on GeekBench with model number V2073A. As per the Geekbench listing, the iQOO Z3 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and Adreno 620 GPU. The listing only mentions the Qualcomm processor with ‘lito’ codename and a 1.80GHz base frequency.

Advertisement

 

The chipset will be coupled with 8GB of RAM. However, we can expect the device to launch in other variants as well.

 

For the software, the phone runs the latest Android 11 operating system out of the box. The smartphone gets 688 points in single-core testing and 1988 points in multi-core testing.

 

Recently, iQOO Z3 with model number V2073A also spotted on Google Play Console. As per this listing, iQOO Z3 will feature a display with 1080 x 2408 pixel resolution and 480ppi. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 765G. A 3C certification also revealed that the device could be arriving with 55W fast-charging support as well.

 

The rest of the specs and features of iQOO Z3 are still unknown.

 

The company has just recently launched iQOO U3x 5G smartphone.  The iQOO U3x 5G is loaded with a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels along with 20.07:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 480 processor with up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128 GB of UFS 2.1 storage. 


In terms of cameras, it comes with a dual-camera setup at the back panel with a combination of a 13-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor. It runs iQoo 1.0 based on Android 11

 

The iQOO U3x 5G is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery and it comes with 18W dual-engine flash charge. For security, it sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition support.

iQOO U3x 5G announced with 90Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon 480 chipset

iQOO 7, Neo 5 launch imminent in India, get BIS certification

IQOO Neo 5 goes official with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 870 and more

iQOO Neo 5 display details surface, to feature 120Hz OLED display

iQOO Neo 5 to launch on March 16

iQOO 7 India launch teased

Latest News from iQOO

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus 9 series specifications leaked once again

Xiaomi 'Mega Launch' event scheduled for March 29: Mi 11 Ultra, Pro, Lite expected to be launched

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies