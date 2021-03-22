iQOO U3x 5G announced with 90Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon 480 chipset

iQOO U3x 5G comes loaded with 90Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon 480 chipset, dual rear cameras and a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

iQOO has silently announced a new 5G smartphone known as the iQOO U3x in China. The phone comes loaded with 90Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon 480 chipset, dual rear cameras and a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

iQOO U3x 5G pricing details

The iQOO U3x 5G comes with a price tag of CNY 1,199 (approx Rs 13,350) for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, CNY 1,199 (approx Rs 13,350) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and the top-end variant with 8GB + 128GB storage is priced at CNY 1,499 (around Rs 16,700). It comes in Ya Grey and Magic Blue colour options.

iQOO U3x 5G specifications

The iQOO U3x 5G is loaded with a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels along with 20.07:9 aspect ratio, screen-to-body ratio of 90.61 per cent, 401ppi pixel density, and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 480 processor with up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128 GB of UFS 2.1 storage. It lacks support for external storage.



In terms of cameras, it comes with a dual-camera setup at the back panel with a combination of a 13-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor that is housed in waterdrop notch.



The iQOO U3x 5G is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery and it comes with 18W dual-engine flash charge. For security, it sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition support.



On the software front, iQoo U3x runs iQoo 1.0 based on Android 11. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, USB-C and a 3.5mm audio jack.