iQOO U3x 4G announced with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery

iQOO announced the iQOO U3x 5G smartphone in China in March this year. The company has now announced a 4G variant of the phone with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC as compared to Snapdragon 480 chipset in the 5G variant.



iQOO U3x 4G is priced at 899 Yuan (approx Rs 10,250) for 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and 1099 Yuan (approx Rs 12,500) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It comes in Morning Frost and Light Black colours.

The iQOO U3x 4G comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage.



In terms of cameras, it comes with a dual-camera setup at the back panel with a combination of a 13-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor that is housed in waterdrop notch.



The iQOO U3x 4G is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For security, it sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition support.



On the software front, iQoo U3x runs iQoo 1.0 based on Android 11. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, micro-USB and a 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone measures 164.41×76.32×8.41mm, and weighs 191.4grams.