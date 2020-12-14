Advertisement

iQOO U3 goes official with 48MP dual-camera, Dimensity 800U SoC

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 14, 2020 1:03 pm

The iQOO U3 is loaded with a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels along with 20.07:9 aspect ratio, screen-to-body ratio of 90.61 per cent, 401ppi pixel density, HDR10, and a refresh rate of 90Hz.
iQOO has today announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the iQOO U3 in China. The phone comes loaded 90Hz refresh rate, a 48-megapixel dual-camera setup and it is powered by the Dimensity 800U mobile platform and packs 5,000mAh battery.

 

iQOO U3 pricing details

 

The iQOO U3 comes with a price tag of 1498 Yuan (approx. Rs 16,840) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 1698 Yuan (approx. Rs 19,100) for 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. The phone is available in Black and Glow Blue colour options.

 

iQOO U3 specifications


The iQOO U3 is loaded with a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels along with 20.07:9 aspect ratio, screen-to-body ratio of 90.61 per cent, 401ppi pixel density, HDR10, and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone is powered by the Dimensity 800U processor. It is loaded with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It lacks support for external storage.


In terms of cameras, it comes with a dual-camera setup at the back panel with a combination of a 48-megapixel main shooter with an f/1.79 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture that is housed in waterdrop notch.


The iQOO U3 is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery and it comes with 18W dual-engine flash charge. For security, it sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock.


The phone runs on Android 10 operating system with iQOO UI 1.5. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, micro USB and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 164.15 x 75.35 x 8.4mm and weighs 185.5 grams.

0 Comments

