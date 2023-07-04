iQOO Neo 7 Pro First Impressions: Picks up where Neo 7 left

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 34,999. We have been using the phone for a few days and here are our first impressions about the device before our full review.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Design

As for the looks, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro picks up where the Neo 7 left and has pretty much the same looks. While the in-hand feel is premium, the sides are still plastic, which feels cheap. The device has a stereo speaker setup with buttons on the right spine.

This device comes in two color options: dark storm and iQOO’s orange shade. We got the dark storm for review, which has a matte finish that gives it a sleek look but it was a bit slippery. iQOO’s signature orange shade, on the other hand, has a leather finish and is more attention-grabbing. Overall, the dark storm version has a more understated yet stylish appearance.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro: In-box contents

Inside the box, apart from the handset itself, users get a USB-C to USB-C cable, a 120W charger, instruction manuals, a SIM ejector tool and a case which I feel is a decent set of accessories to be included inside the package. Let alone a cover, Samsung doesn’t include a charger with its phones anymore, be it a mid-ranger or a top-end flagship.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Display & Performance

As for the display on the front, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro has a 6.78″ FHD+ E5 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. At first glance, the display and the viewing angles look decent. While we are yet to test the brightness performance outdoors, the display is clearly sharp enough to watch videos and other content.

As for the power under the hood, the device has the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset at its helm which is a powerhouse, considering how widely OEMs are adopting it and how well it has the ability to handle demanding tasks. While we have to test it further, the initial impressions of the iQOO Neo 7 Pro suggest an impressive performance with a smooth experience.

The animations on the smartphone were generally smooth and we were pleased to find an update waiting for us upon booting, which claimed to enhance system performance. The phone is pre-installed with FunTouchOS 13, based on Android 13, and includes the June security patch.

While the Android skin has improved a lot over time, it still packs some bloatware that is thankfully uninstallable. The device comes in two variants with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and we got the latter. While 12GB RAM should presumably be more than enough to handle all the tasks, we are yet to observe how the device manages the RAM.

Inside the device, resides a 5000mAh battery with 120W charging support, which we are yet to evaluate as to how it performs under various scenarios. What is also remaining to be tested is the triple rear camera setup that includes a 50 MP f/1.9 main sensor, 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2 MP f/2.4 macro sensor.

We’ve shared our initial impressions of the iQOO Neo 7 Pro, but stay tuned for our comprehensive review where we’ll delve into the camera and battery features, as well as analyze the design, performance, and gaming capabilities that are integral to iQOO’s smartphones.