iQOO announces permanent price drop on iQOO 7, discounts on other devices

IQOO has announced the iQOO Quest Days sale where the iQOO 7 will be available with a permanent price drop of Rs 2000.

By The Mobile Indian Network
iqoo 7 price

Highlights

  • iQOO has announced iQOO Quest Days sale on Amazon
  • iQOO 7 will be available with a permanent price drop
  • All iQOO devices are available with discounts and offers

iQOO today announced iQOO Quest Days sale on Amazon.in that will last until 8th January. During the iQOO Quest Days, consumers can avail discounts with No Cost EMI, Extra Off on Exchange for up to Rs 3000, Amazon Coupon Discounts worth upto Rs 3000 along with other offers on iQOO 7 series, Z5 and Z3 smartphones. Moreover, with this iQOO Quest Days sale, consumers will also see a permanent price drop on iQOO 7.

With the sale, iQOO 7 will now be selling with a price drop of Rs 2000. With this, the base 8+128GB model will sell for Rs 29,990 (down from Rs 31,990), 8+256GB will sell for Rs 31,990 (down from Rs 33,990) and the top 12+256GB storage variant will sell for Rs 33,990 (down from Rs 35,990). Moreover, you get a Rs 2,000 coupon discount as well.

For iQOO Z3 and iQOO 7 Legend, you get a price drop of Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 respectively, but only till the sale lasts. Further, you can avail coupon discount of Rs 2,000 on iQOO Z3 and Z5 while it’s not available for 7 Legend. You can get the price down further by up to Rs 3,000 for iQOO 7 and iQOO Z5 and Rs 4,000 for iQOO 7 Legend if you exchange your old device.

iQOO also notes that the No cost EMI options are available only on the Amazon India website and not on the Vivo online store. As for the specs, the iQOO 7 and 7 Legend are flagships, powered by Snapdragon 870 and 888 SoCs, respectively.

The Z5 and the Z3 are mid-rangers drawing power from Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 768G SoCs, respectively. In addition, the iQOO 7 is also available in an exclusive colour called ‘Monster Orange‘ that was unveiled back in July of 2021.

iQOO 7 8GB + 128GB

  • Launch2021-04-26
  • ChipsetOcta core 3.2 Ghz, Snapdragon 870
  • RAM (GB)8 GB, LPDDR5
  • Display2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera48MP + 13MP + 2MP, Triple Camera: 48MP f/1.79 primary sensor, 13MP f/2.2 Ultra-wide Angle sensor with 120-degree FOV, 2MP Mono Sensor
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11, FunTouch OS 11.1
  • Battery4400 mAh, with 66W fast charging
  • Expandable

iQOO 7 Legend 12GB + 256GB

  • Launch2021-04-26
  • ChipsetOcta core 2.8 GHz, Snapdragon 888
  • RAM (GB)12 GB, LPDDR5
  • Display2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera48MP + 13MP + 13MP, Triple Camera: 48MP f/1.79 primary sensor, 13MP f/2.2 Ultra-wide Angle sensor with 120-degree FOV, 13MP f/2.4 Telephoto Sensor
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11, FunTouch OS 11.1
  • Battery4000 mAh, with 66W fast charging
  • Expandable

iQOO Z3 5G 6GB + 128GB

  • Launch2021-06-08
  • ChipsetOcta core 2.8 GHz, Snapdragon 768G
  • RAM (GB)6 GB
  • Display2408 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera64MP + 8MP + 2MP, Triple Camera: 64MP primary camera with LED flash, Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, EIS, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11, iQOO UI 1.0
  • Battery4400 mAh, with 55W fast charging
  • Expandable

iQOO Z5 5G

  • ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • RAM (GB)8, 12
  • Storage (GB)128, 256
  • Display6.67-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera16MP
  • Primary Camera64MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11
 

