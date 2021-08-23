iQOO 8 series India launch tipped

iQOO launched the iQOO 8 series earlier this month that came with top-notch specifications. The phones arrived only in China at that time, however, an India launch for the iQOO 8 series has now been tipped.

As per tipster Debayan Roy on Twitter, the iQOO 8 series could launch in India as soon as next month. He says one can expect the devices to launch sometime in mid-September. IQOO brought the iQOO 7 series devices to India almost after three months when the phones were launched in China. So the launch for the iQOO 8 series in India is a bit quicker than how iQOO usually launches smartphones in other countries.

iQOO 8 Pro Specifications

iQoo 8 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 2K (1440×3200 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a 20:9 aspect ratio, 92.2 percent screen-to-body ratio, 517ppi pixel density, and HDR support as well. The phone draws power from a Snapdragon 888 Plus. Moreover, it gets up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, the iQOO 8 Pro is equipped with a 50-megapixel IMX766V sensor with an f/1.75 lens and gimbal stabilisation. There’s a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens and a 16-megapixel portrait camera with f/2.23 aperture. On the front, the iQOO 8 Pro has a 16-megapixel f/2.4 shooter.

The iQOO 8 Pro also features an ultrasonic 3D wide-area in-display fingerprint sensor. It is backed by a larger 4,500mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. In addition, it supports 50W fast wireless charging. Furthermore, the connectivity options are the same as the iQOO 8.

iQOO 8 Specifications

The iQOO 8 sports a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2376 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s 10-bit colour, 19.8:9 aspect ratio, 92.76 screen-to-body ratio, and 398ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the back, there’s a triple rear camera setup on the iQOO 8. It includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 13-megapixel portrait camera with f/2.46 aperture. Further on the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.45 aperture.

The iQOO 8 is backed by a 4,350mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth v5.2, and a USB Type-C port. The phone runs on Android 11.