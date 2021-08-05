iQOO 7 series, iQOO Z3 discount available up to Rs 3000

On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day of India, iQOO is announcing offers and discount on the iQOO 7 series and the iQOO Z3. These offers will be available on Amazon.in starting 5th August and will be valid till 9th August, 2021. The sale will allow iQOO fans to grab their favorite iQOO devices with instant discounts and avail No-cost EMI schemes, says the company.

iQOO 7 Series, iQOO Z3 Discount, Offers

Starting with the iQOO 7 Legend in the 7 series, both the 8GB/128GB model and the 12GB/256GB model are available with a Rs 3,000 Amazon discount coupon. The two variants of the iQOO 7 are available with a discount of Rs 2,000 via an Amazon coupon. The iQOO Z3 can be purchased for lesser price via Rs 1500 Amazon coupon available on all three variants of the phone.

All the three phones can be further discounted by up to Rs 1750 when using SBI bank cards for the purchase. Furthermore, you get no-cost EMI options for up to 9 months on all three devices. IQOO is also offering free screen replacement up to 6 months from the date of purchase on iQOO 7 series and iQOO Z3. The company recently also launched a Monster Orange colour for the iQOO 7 which is currently available to buy.

iQOO 7 Specifications

The iQOO 7 comes with a 6.62-inch punch-hole style FHD+ AMOLED display that comes with a touch sampling rate of 300Hz, a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, 1300 nits peak brightness and is also HDR10+ certified. The device has a bigger 4400mAh cell with 66W fast charging support.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 870. It is paired with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS3.1 storage.

For the optics, the iQOO 7 has a triple camera setup on the back including a 48MP Sony IMX598 primary shooter with OIS, a 13 ultrawide sensor with a 120-degree field of view and a Mono camera. There is a 16MP shooter on the front for selfies and video calls.

The devices also have dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio and have a liner motor for haptics. The iQOO 7 runs on iQOO UI based on Android 11.