  • 07:21 Feb 25, 2020

iQOO 3 launching in India today: Here’s everything you need to know!

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 25, 2020 7:00 am

The company is launching its flagship, the iQOO 3 smartphone in the country.

 

iQOO is all set to launch its maiden smartphone in India today. The company is launching its flagship, the iQOO 3 smartphone in the country.

 

The smartphone will be launched at an event in Mumbai, which is scheduled to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The event will be live-streamed on the company’s official website along with iQOO social media channels. The company has already revealed some key features of the upcoming smartphone. 

 

To start with, the brand has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup. The phone will also feature pressure-sensitive buttons on the side of the frame for gaming. iQOO has already revealed that the smartphone will come with LPDDR5 RAM and Wi-Fi 6. It has also posted a video on YouTube revealing the iQOO 3 5G will be backed up by a 4,440 mAh battery with 55W Flash SuperCharge support. This claims to charge the phone up to 50 per cent in just 15 minutes.

 

Key specifications of the phone have listed on TENAA. As per the iQOO 3 TENAA listing, the phone will pack a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The display may support only a 60Hz refresh rate. A recently leaked render showed thatiQOO 3 smartphone will feature a punch-hole screen. The phone will have 6GB, 8GB and 12GB RAM variants with 128GB and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. 



 

