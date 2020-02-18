iQOO 3 to reportedly come packed with gaming triggers

iQOO 3 will be available on Flipkart and its own website after its launch in India.

iQOO 3 5G will be launching in India on 25 February. The company has already announced that iQOO 3 will be available on Flipkart and its own website after its launch in India. Meanwhile, a new report has surfaced online which has revealed new information for the upcoming smartphone.



As per IndiaToday report, iQoo 3 will come sporting pressure-sensitive buttons on the side of the frame for gaming. With this, users can achieve quick multi-finger operations within games such as PUBG Mobile.



Furthermore, the report also tells us that the upcoming iQOO 3 smartphone will feature a new generation in-display fingerprint sensor.

iQOO 3 5G recently appeared on Antutu benchmark scoring 597,583 points on AnTuTu, which makes it the highest-scoring smartphone on this benchmark platform.

iQOO has already revealed that the smartphone will come with LPDDR5 RAM and Wi-Fi 6. It has also posted a video on YouTube revealing the iQOO 3 5G will be backed up by a 4,440 mAh battery with 55W Flash SuperCharge support. This claims to charge the phone up to 50 percent in just 15 minutes.

iQOO 3 5G is said to feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The phone will be powered by octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone will have 6GB, 8GB and 12GB RAM variants with 128GB and 256GB internal storage. The handset is unlikely to feature an external storage slot for additional memory.



iQOO 3 will be fueled by 4,410mAh battery that will be equipped with support for 55W rapid charger. For the camera, the iQoo 3 will feature a quad-camera setup which includes a 64-megapixel main shooter, a pair of 13-megapixel lenses and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, there will be a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.