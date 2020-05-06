Advertisement

iQOO 3 confirmed to receive Android 11 and Android 12 OS updates in future

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 06, 2020 11:01 am

Latest News

The iQOO 3 phone is currently available for delivery only in the Green and Orange marked zones of India.
Advertisement

The iQOO 3 phone is now up for sale in India via Flipkart. Now the company has announced that iQOO 3 will receive two major Android updates in future.

iQOO via its official Indian Twitter handle has revealed that iQOO 3 will receive Android 11 and Android 12 updates whenever the new OS upgrades arrive. The company also announced that the phone will also receive regular security and OTA updates of 3 years. This sure is good news for owners of the phone.

The tweet reads "Get the best of everything in a single package. Buy an #iQOO3, and get 2 major Android updates, along with regular security, and OTA updates for 3 years."

 
To recall, the iQOO 3 was launched with Android 10 out-of-the-box and now as per the announcement, the phone will also receive Android 11 and Android 12 as well. This means the phone will continue to receive updates until 2023.

 

Advertisement

iQOO 3 price was recently slashed in India after which the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is now priced at Rs 34,990, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 37,990. The iQOO 3 5G variant is now priced at Rs 44,990.


The phone is currently available for delivery only in the Green and Orange marked zones of India. The iQOO 3 features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) HDR 10+ Super AMOLED display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. It runs on Android 10 with iQoo UI on top and is juiced up by a 4,400mAh battery with 55W Super FlashCharge technology that can charge the smartphone up to 50 per cent in just 15 minutes.
 

The smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.46 aperture and 20x digital Zoom, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.45 aperture.



Highlights: iQOO 3 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 36,990

iQOO 3 gaming smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC launched in India

iQOO 3 to go on sale for the first time in India today via Flipkart, iQoo.com

iQOO 3 price slashed in India, now starts at Rs 34,990

iQOO 3 now available for purchase in India via Flipkart

Latest News from iQOO

You might like this

Tags: iQOO 3 iQOO 3 update iQOO 3 Android 11 iQOO 3 Android 12 iQOO 3 price iQOO 3 sale iQOO 3 price in India iQOO 3 specs iQOO 3 features IQoo smartphones iQOO Vivo

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Honor X10 will be announced on May 20

Redmi Note 9 Pro sale to be held again today via Mi.com and Amazon

MediaTek Helio G85 Octa-Core SoC gaming announced

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19
Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200
Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue

Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue
JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication
Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home
Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid

Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies