iQOO 3 confirmed to receive Android 11 and Android 12 OS updates in future

The iQOO 3 phone is currently available for delivery only in the Green and Orange marked zones of India.

Advertisement

The iQOO 3 phone is now up for sale in India via Flipkart. Now the company has announced that iQOO 3 will receive two major Android updates in future.



iQOO via its official Indian Twitter handle has revealed that iQOO 3 will receive Android 11 and Android 12 updates whenever the new OS upgrades arrive. The company also announced that the phone will also receive regular security and OTA updates of 3 years. This sure is good news for owners of the phone.



The tweet reads "Get the best of everything in a single package. Buy an #iQOO3, and get 2 major Android updates, along with regular security, and OTA updates for 3 years."





Get the best of everything in a single package. Buy an #iQOO3, and get 2 major Android updates, along with regular security, and OTA updates for 3 years. pic.twitter.com/BB7nguK6Oa — iQOO India (@IqooInd) May 4, 2020



To recall, the iQOO 3 was launched with Android 10 out-of-the-box and now as per the announcement, the phone will also receive Android 11 and Android 12 as well. This means the phone will continue to receive updates until 2023.

Advertisement

iQOO 3 price was recently slashed in India after which the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is now priced at Rs 34,990, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 37,990. The iQOO 3 5G variant is now priced at Rs 44,990.



The phone is currently available for delivery only in the Green and Orange marked zones of India. The iQOO 3 features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) HDR 10+ Super AMOLED display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. It runs on Android 10 with iQoo UI on top and is juiced up by a 4,400mAh battery with 55W Super FlashCharge technology that can charge the smartphone up to 50 per cent in just 15 minutes.





The smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.46 aperture and 20x digital Zoom, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.45 aperture.







