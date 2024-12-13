iQOO 13 Vs Vivo X200: Which One is Value for Money Mobile?

iQOO and Vivo have debuted their flagship smartphones for the year 2025, including the iQOO 13 and Vivo X200, with top-notch hardware on offer, but the pricing gap between the two is quite noticeable. To help you choose between the two, here’s a specifications comparison of both the devices and our opinion on whether you should buy the more expensive one or the cheaper one would suffice.

Display

The iQOO 13 5G sports a 6.82-inch 2K 8T LTPO OLED flat display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits brightness in HBM mode and 4500 nits peak brightness, 2592Hz PWM dimming, and OLED circular polarized light eye protection technology.

The Vivo X200 features a 6.67-inch 8T LTPS AMOLED Display with quad-curved edges and a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout. The display on the X200 has a 1.5K pixels resolution, 460 ppi, HDR 10+, a dynamic 120Hz Refresh Rate and 4500 nits peak brightness.

Clearly, the iQOO 13 sports a better panel here, not only because it has a higher resolution but also because it is an LTPO panel that will dynamically adjust the refresh rate based on the content on your screen, unlike the LTPS panel on the Vivo X200. This helps save power, resulting in a longer battery runtime.

Software and Power

The iQOO 13 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, while the X200 packs the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip. Both have up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. Both processors are capable enough to handle the most demanding tasks out there on an Android smartphone, be it gaming or something else. None of them would disappoint you by any means in that area, so there’s a tie between the two right there.

Furthermore, both run on FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15, and will receive 4 major OS updates with 5 years of security patches. Again, the software experience would be highly similar with the two, as the Android skin they run on is essentially the same, with minor exclusive features available for each device.

Cameras and Battery

For optics, the iQOO 13 features a triple cam setup on the back, including an OIS-assisted 50MP f/1.88 Sony IMX921 primary camera, a 50MP f/2.0 Samsung JN1 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP f/1.85 Sony IMX816 2x telephoto sensor with OIS. A 32MP f/2.45 sensor handles the selfies and video calls on the device.

The Vivo X200 has a triple-rear camera setup that includes an OIS-assisted 50MP f/1.57 Sony IMX921 primary camera, a 50MP f/2.0 Samsung JN1 ultra-wide angle unit with a 108-degree FOV, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto sensor with an f/2.57 aperture, PDAF, OIS, and 3x optical zoom. It offers a 32MP f/2.0 selfie shooter at the front. The cameras support Zeiss optics.

Both devices feature similar camera setups, with the primary difference being their telephoto sensors. Additionally, variations in software optimizations could lead to distinct photo outputs for each. Since we haven’t tested the two devices side-by-side, it’s difficult to determine which offers a superior camera experience. Therefore, we consider this segment a tie.

As for battery, the iQOO device draws power from a huge 6000mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging. The Vivo X200 comes equipped with a 5800mAh battery unit and 90W fast wired charging support. iQOO 13 once again wins in this segment, with a bigger battery and support for faster charging speed.

Verdict

The iQOO 13 costs Rs 54,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model and Rs 59,999 for the 16GB + 512GB variant. The Vivo X200, on the other hand, costs Rs 65,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB model and Rs 71,999 for the 16GB + 512GB model.

With such a price gap, it makes zero sense to buy the Vivo X200 when the iQOO 13 offers better value at a cheaper price. The only advantage the X200 has is the better telephoto Sensors but that alone doesn’t justify the increase in price over iQOO 13. If that wasn’t enough, iQOO 13 has some other additional features that make it a better deal, such as the Monster halo LED on the back, and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, both of which the Vivo X200 lacks.