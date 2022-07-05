iQOO 10 series launch teased, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 confirmed

iQOO 10 series has been long rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and a new confirmation from the brand confirms both the facts that the devices are coming soon and with the concerned top-end chip from Qualcomm. Apart from that, the brand hasn’t confirmed an exact launch date.

iQOO posted a teaser on Weibo that the iQOO 10 series is coming soon while the smartphones will be powered with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Various reports claim that the series will consist of two models, the iQOO 10 and the iQOO 10 Pro. Some tipsters from China have also reported that the iQOO 10 series may go official on July 19.

As mentioned, nothing regarding the launch date has been confirmed by the Vivo sub-brand. Recent leaks confirmed that the iQOO 10 series will have a device that will draw power from a Dimensity 9000+ chipset. However, it isn’t known whether it will be the Pro variant or the vanilla one.

Moreover, the rear design of the iQOO 10 was also leaked. The leak shows the smartphone with a modular splicing dual-tone design. One of the variants can be seen having aramid fiber stripes on the back, similar to earlier models from iQOO. Moreover, one can notice there’s gimbal stabilisation support present as well.

Talking about the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Xiaomi became the first brand to launch smartphones with the new chipset with the unveiling of the Xiaomi 12S series. The series consists of three smartphones including Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro and the 12S Ultra which is the most top-end device in the lineup. The 12S ultra comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony’s IMX989 primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens and OIS support.