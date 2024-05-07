iPhone 17 Series Leaks Ahead Of iPhone 16 Series Launch: All Leaks In One Place

Apple is gearing up to launch new iPads later today and will potentially unveil the iPhone 16 series later this year. However, even before the launch of iPhone 16 series, we are already seeing leaks for the iPhone 17 series which should debut in second half of 2025. Here’s everything we have heard so far about the iPhone 17 lineup.

Slim Replaces Plus

For the past few years, the iPhone lineup has consisted of four models and Apple replaced the mini model with the Plus model beginning with iPhone 14 series. Now, the Plus would further be replaced by a slim model. As per Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu (via 9to5Mac), the iPhone 16 Plus will be succeeded by the iPhone 17 Slim. As the name suggests, this iPhone should be slimmer than the other three models, which would be the iPhone 17, 17 Pro and the 17 Pro Max.

The iPhone 17 will allegedly have a 6.1-inch screen, the iPhone 17 Pro will get a 6.3″ panel, and the Pro Max will be the biggest, with a 6.9-inch panel. The iPhone 17 Slim is rumoured to get a 6.6″ screen.

Revamped Design Alongside Smaller Dynamic Island

As per the leaks shared by the analyst, Apple will also revamp the dynamic island on the Pro max model in the iPhone 17 series, making it smaller overall. As of now, the dynamic island may be smaller than the notch but is equally intrusive and hampers the immersive experience one could get if it was smaller. Finally, Apple is planning to implement that beginning next year.

However, there’s a catch, as only the Pro Max model is likely to benefit from the narrower dynamic island while the rest of the three models will get the same sized cutout as iPhone 14, 15 and 16 series. Apple will make it possible by using a new “metalens” technology which will help it dramatically reduce the size of the Face ID sensor.

The overall design of the iPhone 17 series could also undergo some changes for a more modern look. After all, the iPhones are now in a dire need for a design refresh as Apple has been carrying forward the same design for the Pro models for the past few years.

iPhone 17, 17 Slim, and 17 Pro will have aluminium frames as per the analyst, while only the Pro Max will have with titanium frame which we saw on both the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max last year. Pu calls the design of the iPhone 17 lineup to be “more complex” than former models.

Upgraded Internals

Of course, the internals have to be upgraded as every year and the iPhone 17 and 17 Slim could get the A18 or A19 chip paired with 8GB of RAM. For context, only the chip would be the major upgrade for non-pro models as even the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus have 8GB RAM.

The Pro models will likely be the bearer of more numbers of upgrades, including the A19 Pro chip paired with 12GB RAM, which is a decent upgrade over the current generation Pro models and likely also the upcoming iPhone 16 series, all of which have 8GB RAM. The models will also get a new 24MP front-facing camera that will be an upgrade over the current generation 12MP sensor.

We’ll keep updating this article in case any new leaks emerge, so keep an eye out for it.