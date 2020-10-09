Advertisement

Infinix Zero 8i announced with 48MP quad rear cameras, Helio G90T

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 09, 2020 2:10 pm

The Infinix Zero 8i comes with an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card slot.
Infinix recently launched Zero 8 in Indonesia. Now the company has announced the launch of Zero 8i smartphone in Pakistan. The  Infinix Zero 8i is priced at PKR 34,999 which is approx. Rs 15,620 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It comes in Black Diamond, Green Diamond, and Silver Diamond colour options.

Infinix Zero 8i specifications


Infinix Zero 8i is loaded with a 6.85-inch full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor.

On the camera front, the smartphone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor, and another AI sensor. For the front, there is a dual front camera setup including a 16-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

The phone runs on Android 10 with XOS 7 skin on top. It is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button and it supports Face Unlock as well.

Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB Type-C port.

