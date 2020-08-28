Advertisement

Infinix Zero 8 announced with 64MP quad cameras, 48MP dual selfie cameras, Helio G90T chipset

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 28, 2020 10:40 am

Infinix Zero 8 is loaded with a 6.85-inch full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor.
Infinix has announced the launch of a new smartphone, the Zero 8, in Indonesia. The smartphone comes with a price tag Rp. 3,799,000, which roughly translate to Rs 19,250. The smartphone is available for purchase in Black and White colour options.


Infinix Zero 8 specifications and features


Coming to the specifications, the Infinix Zero 8 is loaded with a 6.85-inch full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor.

 
On the camera front, the smartphone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel Sony IMX696 primary lens, 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel low-light camera. For the front, dual front camera setup including a 48-megapixel sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The 48MP sensor on the device is capable of recording 4K videos as well.

 

The Infinix Zero 8 comes with an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card slot.


The phone runs on Android 10 with company’s custom XOS 7 running on top of it. It is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button and it supports Face Unlock as well.

Latest Smartphones
