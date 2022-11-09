Infinix Zero 5G 2023 launched with Dimensity 1080 SoC

Infinix has launched a new smartphone called as the Zero 5G 2023. This seems to be the successor to the Infinix Zero 5G that was unveiled in India earlier in February of this year. Further, the smartphone is powered by the new Dimesnity 1080 processor under the hood. The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

There’s no information regarding the availability and the price of the Infinix Zero 5G 2023. However, what we do know is that it comes in Pearl White, Coral Orange, and Submariner Black colour options.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Specifications

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 sports a 6.78-inch full HD+ IPS LTPS display with 2460 × 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

It packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor which is paired with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. This is a bump up from the Infinix Zero 5G that came with a Dimensity 900 processor. The phone has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The storage up to 256GB is expandable via a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. In addition there is 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with a quad-LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter. It has dual front flash as well.

In comparison to the predecessor, the Zero 5G 2023 drops the telephoto sensor and replaces it with a redundant 2MP macro sensor. It retains the 2MP depth sensor and upgraded the primary sensor from a 48-megapixel lens to a 50-megapixel one.

As for software, the handset runs XOS 12 based on Android 12. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. In addition, it includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 5G, FM radio, Bluetooth, GPS, OTG, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.