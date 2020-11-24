Infinix Zero 8i launching on December 2 in India

Infinix will also be launching soundbar under SNOKOR brand in Dec 2020.

Infinix has today announced that it will be launching its latest smartphone, the Infinix Zero 8i, in India. The brand has revealed that the smartphone will be launched in the country on December 2.



To recall, the company introduced Infinix Zero 8i last month in Pakistan. The Infinix Zero 8i is priced at PKR 34,999 which is approx. Rs 15,620 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

In India, Infinix Zero 8i will be powered by MediaTek Helio G90T SoC and will come in only 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.





Infinix also revealed that it is going to launch Certified Android TV in Dec 2020. The company will also be launching soundbar under SNOKOR brand in Dec 2020.

Infinix Zero 8i specifications



Infinix Zero 8i features gem-cut design and is loaded with a 6.85-inch full HD+ Dual Pin Hole display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display also comes with 90.1% of Screen to body ratio, 480 nits brightness and 1500:1 Contrast ratio.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor coupled with an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. Along with MediaTek Helio G90T, it has ARM Mali - G70 GPU. ZERO 8i comes with Multi-dimensional Liquid Cooling Technology which decreases the temperature of the device by 4°C ~ 6°C,

On the camera front, the smartphone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48MP AI Quad rear Camera with 48MP Primary lens, 8MP Ultra Wide angle lens, 2MP Depth sensor, and an AI lens along with Quad LED Flash. For the front, there is a dual front camera setup including a 16-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with Dual LED flash.



The phone runs on Android 10 with XOS 7 skin on top. It is backed by a 4500mAh battery. ZERO 8i comes with 33W Fast charge support which has the capability of charging the 4500mAh battery of ZERO 8i from 0 to 70% within 30 mins. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button and it supports Face Unlock as well.



Connectivity features of Infinix Zero 8i include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB Type-C port.