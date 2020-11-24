Advertisement

Infinix Zero 8i launching on December 2 in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 24, 2020 8:27 pm

Latest News

Infinix will also be launching soundbar under SNOKOR brand in Dec 2020.
Advertisement

Infinix has today announced that it will be launching its latest smartphone, the Infinix Zero 8i, in India. The brand has revealed that the smartphone will be launched in the country on December 2.

To recall, the company introduced Infinix Zero 8i last month in Pakistan. The Infinix Zero 8i is priced at PKR 34,999 which is approx. Rs 15,620 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

 

In India, Infinix Zero 8i will be powered by MediaTek Helio G90T SoC and will come in only 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Advertisement

Infinix also revealed that it is going to launch Certified Android TV in Dec 2020. The company will also be launching soundbar under SNOKOR brand in Dec 2020.

 

Infinix Zero 8i specifications


Infinix Zero 8i features gem-cut design and is loaded with a 6.85-inch full HD+ Dual Pin Hole display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display also comes with 90.1% of Screen to body ratio, 480 nits brightness and 1500:1 Contrast ratio.

 

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor coupled with an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. Along with MediaTek Helio G90T, it has ARM Mali - G70 GPU. ZERO 8i comes with Multi-dimensional Liquid Cooling Technology which decreases the temperature of the device by 4°C ~ 6°C,

 

On the camera front, the smartphone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48MP AI Quad rear Camera with 48MP Primary lens, 8MP Ultra Wide angle lens, 2MP Depth sensor, and an AI lens along with Quad LED Flash. For the front, there is a dual front camera setup including a 16-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with Dual LED flash.

The phone runs on Android 10 with XOS 7 skin on top. It is backed by a 4500mAh battery. ZERO 8i comes with 33W Fast charge support which has the capability of charging the 4500mAh battery of ZERO 8i from 0 to 70% within 30 mins. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button and it supports Face Unlock as well.

Connectivity features of Infinix Zero 8i include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB Type-C port.

Infinix Zero 8 tipped to launch soon with MediaTek Helio G90 SoC

Infinix Zero 8 announced with 64MP quad cameras, 48MP dual selfie cameras, Helio G90T chipset

Infinix Zero 8i announced, comes with 48MP quad rear cameras, Helio G90T

Infinix Hot 10 variant with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage launched in India for Rs 8,999

Infinix Smart 4 with 6000mAh battery to launch on November 8th, priced at Rs 6,999

Latest News from Infinix

You might like this

Tags: Infinix

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Moto E7 announced with 6.5-inch HD+ display, 48MP rear camera

Oppo's rollable smartphone will not be available for purchase by the public

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price
Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies