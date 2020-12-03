Infinix Smart HD 2021 and Smart TV to launch in India later this month

Infinix Smart HD 2021 features a 6.1-inch IPS HD+ display with 720*1560 pixel resolution and 500nits brightness.

Infinix is all set to launch a new smartphone, Smart TV and a Sound Bar later this month in India. The brand will be launching Smart HD 2021 smartphone which is now listed on the company’s official website with some key specifications.



Infinix India CEO, Ansh Kapoor in an interview with Trakin Tech has revealed that the company had originally planned to launch Smart HD 2021 smartphone in January next year but later decided to launch the phone in December 2020.



Apart from the smartphone, he also revealed in the interview that they will launch its Smart TV as well as a Sound Bar in India this month. However, details about these products are not yet known.



As per the specifications of Infinix Smart HD 2021 listed on the website, the smartphone features a 6.1-inch IPS HD+ display with 720*1560 pixel resolution and 500nits brightness. It will be powered by an unknown chipset clocked at 1.3GHz. The device is running on Android 10 Go edition.



The phone has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be extended via a microSD card up to 256GB. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 5W charging. The smartphone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock too.



In terms of camera, the Infinix Smart HD 2021 features a square shaped single camera module with a single 8-megapixel sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.



Connectivity features include 2G/3G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, micro-USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.





