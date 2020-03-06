  • 11:25 Mar 06, 2020

Infinix S5 Pro all set to be launched in India today

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 06, 2020 10:21 am

Infinix S5 Pro smartphone will offer a triple rear camera setup (could be the combination of 16MP + 5MP + 2MP).
Infinix will be launching Infinix S5 Pro in India today. The smartphone will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. After Infinix S5 Lite and Infinix S5, the Infinix S5 Pro will be third smartphone in Infinix S5 series of smartphones.

The front panel will come with a full screen display and slim bezels. The back panel will have a vertically-aligned triple-camera setup along with a LED flash. The primary lens will come with a 48-megapixel sensor. It will be including a pop-up selfie camera. The fingerprint sensor will be placed at the top-centre position of the device. The phone will come with a glossy finish at the back and it will be available in Green colour option.

Infinix S5 Pro smartphone will offer a triple rear camera setup (could be the combination of 16MP + 5MP + 2MP), will have Infinity/full display (could go with a 6.6-inch display), Android 10 Operating System, Bigger Storage, Better Performance and 4000mAh battery capacity.

 
Infinix S5 Pro expected to have 32-megapixel front sensor as in older S5 smartphone, but this time it would be a Pop-up camera module. Further, the smartphone will be priced under Rs 10,000 and will have two colour option- Green and Violet.

