Infinix Note 7 to go on its first sale at 12 PM via Flipkart

Infinix Note 7 will go on sale today at 12 PM on Flipkart. The phone was recently launched in India at Rs 11,499 for the single 4GB + 64GB variant. It comes in Aether Black, Bolivia Blue, and Forest Green colour options.

Infinix Note 7 features a 6.95-inch HD+ punch hole LCD display with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels, 91.5% screen-to-body ratio along with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

The smartphone runs on Android 10 based on XOS 6.0 on top and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W charging that gives 20 hrs of video playback. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Infinix Note 7 comes with a quad-camera setup along with a quad-LED flash, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a low light sensor with f/1.8 aperture. It has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB and 3.5mm audio jack.