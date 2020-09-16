Infinix Note 7 launched in India with 6.95-inch Infinity-O display, 48MP quad rear cameras, 5000mAh battery

Infinix Note 7 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, coupled with 4 GB of RAM.

Infinix has today launched the Infinix Note 7 in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs 11,499 for the single 4GB + 64GB variant. It comes in Aether Black, Bolivia Blue, and Forest Green colour options. The phone will be available on Flipkart starting September 22.

Infinix Note 7 Specs

Infinix Note 7 features a 6.95-inch HD+ punch hole LCD display with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels, 91.5% screen-to-body ratio along with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The smartphone runs on Android 10 based on XOS 6.0 on top and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W charging that gives 20 hrs of video playback.





Infinix Note 7 comes with a quad-camera setup along with a quad-LED flash, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a low light sensor with f/1.8 aperture. It has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies.





It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. It has 64GB onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to256 GB).





On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone also has support for Face Unlock.