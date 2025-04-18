Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Launched in India: All Details

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ has been launched in India shortly after the brand introduced the Note 50x 5G+ last month. The new Note 50 series device from Infinix comes with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset under the hood paired with a 5500mAh battery. Here’s everything else to know about the device.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+: Price, Availability

The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ will be available in three colors – Marine Drift Blue (Vegan Leather, Scent-Tech), Titanium Grey (Metallic Finish) and Burgundy Red (Metallic Finish). The Note 50s 5G+ will be priced at a special launch day price of Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 (inclusive of all offers) for the 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB variants respectively. The regular price for the two variants is Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively. It will be available exclusively on Flipkart and stores near you from 24th April.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+: Specifications

The Infinix handset sports a 6.78-inch (1080 x 2436 pixels) FHD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB colour gamut, Widevine L1, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and up to 1300 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB non-expandable storage.

For optics, there’s a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary rear camera along with a 2MP secondary lens. On the front, there’s a 13MP f/2.2 sensor. The handset is backed by a 5500mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support.

Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, IR blaster, and a USB-C port. It further runs on XOS 15 based on Android 15. The device also packs stereo speakers with JBL audio, is MIL-STD-810H compliant, and also has IP64 dust and water resistance. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.