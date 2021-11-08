Infinix Note 11S launched with MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, 120Hz display

Infinix announced the Infinix Note 11 series last month and unveiled the Note 11 Pro followed by the Note 11. Now, the brand has silently launched a new smartphone under the series called the Infinix Note 11S that comes with a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC and a 120Hz IPS LCD panel.

The Infinix Note 11S comes with a starting price of THB 6,999 (approx Rs 15,700). It comes in three colours Haze Green, Mithril Gray, and Symphony Cyan.

Infinix Note 11S Specifications

Infinix Note 11S sports a 6.95-inches FHD+ IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. Further the display has a 120Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate and screen-to-body ratio of 91 percent.

Under the hood, the device has a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. It comes with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB storage. The phone also comes with support for 3GB of extended virtual RAM. You also get expandable storage support up to 2TB using a MicroSD card.

The Note 11S comes with a triple rear camera setup. The setup includes a 50-megapixel f/1.6 primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor in the setup. In addition at the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. For the software, the smartphone runs on Android 11 OS with the Infinix XOS 10 custom skin on top.

Further, on the battery front, it packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Moreover, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock support. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Furthermore, you get DTS Audio powered dual speakers, a linear vibration motor, and 3D graphene film for heat dissipation.

The vanilla Note 11 on the other hand sports a 6.7-inches FHD+ LTPS AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. Further the display has a 100000:1 contrast ratio, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, and screen-to-body ratio of 91 percent.