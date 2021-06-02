Advertisement

Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro to launch in India on June 7

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 02, 2021 11:01 am

Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro will be available in India via the E-commerce platform Flipkart.
Infinix has now confirmed that it will launch Note 10, Note 10 Pro smartphones in India on June 7. Both of the devices had been launch globally recently.

 

The launch date has been announced by the company on its official Twitter handle vai a video. The tweet reads"Do you have what it takes to #OutplayTheRest? Something noteworthy coming up. Stay tuned."

Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro will be available in India via the E-commerce platform Flipkart. As per a report, the phones will be priced under Rs 20,000 in India.

 

The Infinix Note 10 comes in Black, Emerald Green and Purple colours and is priced at $199 (Rs 14,635 approx.) and the Note 10 Pro comes in Black, Nordic Secret and Purple colours and is priced at $259 (Rs 19,050 approx.).

 

Infinix Note 10 Specifications

 

The Infinix Note 10 sports a 6.95” FHD+ (1080 x 2460 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 1,500:1 contrast ratio and 480 nits of brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage expandable up to 256GB via MicroSD card. 

 

There is a triple camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel portrait lens along with a 2-megapixel 4cm Macro Lens. You also get Quad rear flash and a 16-megapixel front facing camera. 

 

The Infinix Note 10 is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. 

 

Infinix Note 10 Pro Specifications

 

Infinix Note 10 features a 6.95-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage which is expandable via MicroSD card up to 2TB. 

 

The cameras on the back include a 64-megapixel primary sensor witu auto focus, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel mono camera and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. On the front, there's a 16-megapixel selfie camera. 

 

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery cell with 33W fast wired charging support. On the software side, the device runs Android 11 out of the box.

 

