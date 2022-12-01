Infinix Hot 20 5G, Hot 20 Play launched in India: Price, Specs, Competition

Infinix has launched two new smartphones in India, including the Hot 20 5G and the Hot 20 Play. The Hot 20 5G comes with a 120Hz LCD display and a Dimensity 8-series chip and supports multiple 5G bands. On the other hand, the Hot 20 Play also comes with a MediaTek chip and lacks 5G support.

Infinix Hot 20 5G Price

The Infinix Hot 20 5G is priced at Rs 11,999 and comes in Space Blue, Blaster Green, and Racing Black colours. Infinix is offering the Hot 20 5G in a sole 4GB+64GB variant in the country. It will be sold via Flipkart beginning December 9.

Infinix Hot 20 5G Specs

The Infinix Hot 20 5G sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel that offers a Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by the Dimensity 810 5G SoC, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB storage.

At the rear, the Infinix device has a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 f/1.6 main camera and a depth sensor. It has an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter. The device boots to Android 12 OS with the XOS 10.6 UI on top.

It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and stereo speakers. The device features a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support and 5W reverse charging. Connectivity options include dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC (for contactless payments), a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port.

Infinix Hot 20 5G vs Others

Talking about competition, Infinix Hot 20 5G is being provided as an alternative to the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G. The iQOO smartphone has the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 under the hood, and during our review, the smartphone ran exceptionally well. Moreover, we feel that iQOO’s software is much more refined than Infinix’s. Apart from this, the Lava Blaze 5G is another decent alternative to the Hot 20 5G if you are willing to give up on power and the display with HD+ resolution on Lava’s device.

Hot 20 Play Price

Infinix Hot 20 Play is priced at Rs 8,999 for the single 4GB + 64GB variant. It will also be sold via Flipkart starting December 6. It will be available in Green, Purple, Blue and Black colour options.

Hot 20 Play Specs

The Hot 20 Play sports a huge 6.82-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device runs on Android 12 OS with Infinix’s XOS UI on top. It is powered by the Helio G37 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage with expansion support.

Also See: Here are the Smartphones offering maximum 5G Bands

There’s a 13-megapixel main camera, an AI lens, and an LED flash at the back. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The rear shell also features a fingerprint scanner. The handset also supports face unlock.

The Hot 20 Play sports dual speakers and a 3.5mm audio jack. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging. It offers connectivity features like dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Hot 20 Play vs others

At its price point, the Infinix Hot 20 Play is competing with the Lava Blaze 5G, Realme C33 and more. Talking of the Blaze 5G, the device comes with a better processor than Hot 20 Play and has 5G support with a price tag of just Rs 1,000, more expensive than Hot 20 Play. The Hot 20 Play is also competing with Motorola Moto E22s, which again has the same processor as Infinix’s smartphone but comes with a cleaner software experience.