Infinix Hot 10 Launched, price starts at Rs 9999

The Hot 10 is priced at Rs 9,999 and will be available from October 16

Infinix has launched a brand new phone the Infinix Hot 10 which the company claims to be an all-round competitor to many mid-range sub Rs 10,000 phones out there. The company also claims that the phone offers a “best in class” display, battery, and camera experience for just Rs 9,999 and here are the specifications of the Hot 10.

Display and Audio

Starting with the main part of the phone, the display here is a 6.78-inches covered with a 2.5D curved glass, pinhole, IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution capped at 60Hz refresh rate and a 91.5% screen-to-body ratio and can reach a peak brightness of 480 NITS. The phone comes with DTS surround sound for an “immersive audio experience via the speakers” and a headphone jack.

Performance

The processor is MediaTek Helio G70 the same that is found in the RealMe Narzo 10 which, the company says, is equipped with efficient and faster cores to boost up processes and provide great performance and gaming experience.

Camera and Battery

The Hot 10 sports a Quad rear camera setup. The primary camera is a 16-megapixel sensor with f/1.85 aperture. The second camera is a macro lens. The 8MP AI in-display selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture with dual selfie flash. Infinix claims that the camera hardware in HOT 10 is supported by its AI-based scene detection mode that detects a scene and adjusts the parameter to deliver “best quality” photos. The device also comes with what Infinix’s calling a Super Night mode.

The battery is a 5,200mAh cell which the company claims can sustain a video playback of 23 hours, up to 41 hours of music playback, 18 hours of web surfing, 31 hours of 4G Talk-time, and 66 days of standby time. There’s also what Infinix is calling a Power Marathon Tech which, the company claims, ensures an additional battery backup of more than 25% when switched to an ultra power-saving mode. The phone also supports 18W fast charging that can charge from 0-100% in 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Software and Storage

The phone runs Infinixs’ XOS 7 based on Android 10. There’s only one storage variant that is 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The SIM card tray is a dedicated one hence the user can expand the storage till 256GB.

Hot 10 comes in four colours Ocean Wave, Amber Red, Obsidian Black and Moonlight Jade and will sell for Rs 9,999 starting from October 16 12 PM right during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale.





