Advertisement

Infinix Hot 10 Launched, price starts at Rs 9999

By: The Mobile Indian network, Hyderabad Last updated : October 04, 2020 8:23 pm

Latest News

The Hot 10 is priced at Rs 9,999 and will be available from October 16
Advertisement

Infinix has launched a brand new phone the Infinix Hot 10 which the company claims to be an all-round competitor to many mid-range sub Rs 10,000 phones out there. The company also claims that the phone offers a “best in class” display, battery, and camera experience for just Rs 9,999 and here are the specifications of the Hot 10.

 

Display and Audio

 

Starting with the main part of the phone, the display here is a 6.78-inches covered with a 2.5D curved glass, pinhole, IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution capped at 60Hz refresh rate and a 91.5% screen-to-body ratio and can reach a peak brightness of 480 NITS. The phone comes with DTS surround sound for an “immersive audio experience via the speakers” and a headphone jack.

 

Advertisement

Performance

 

The processor is MediaTek Helio G70 the same that is found in the RealMe Narzo 10 which, the company says, is equipped with efficient and faster cores to boost up processes and provide great performance and gaming experience.

 

Camera and Battery

 

The Hot 10 sports a Quad rear camera setup. The primary camera is a 16-megapixel sensor with f/1.85 aperture. The second camera is a macro lens. The 8MP AI in-display selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture with dual selfie flash. Infinix claims that the camera hardware in HOT 10 is supported by its AI-based scene detection mode that detects a scene and adjusts the parameter to deliver “best quality” photos. The device also comes with what Infinix’s calling a Super Night mode.

 

Also Read, Lava to Launch 5 New Smartphones in India

 

The battery is a 5,200mAh cell which the company claims can sustain a video playback of 23 hours, up to 41 hours of music playback, 18 hours of web surfing, 31 hours of 4G Talk-time, and 66 days of standby time. There’s also what Infinix is calling a Power Marathon Tech which, the company claims, ensures an additional battery backup of more than 25% when switched to an ultra power-saving mode. The phone also supports 18W fast charging that can charge from 0-100% in 2 hours and 30 minutes.

 

Software and Storage

 

The phone runs Infinixs’ XOS 7 based on Android 10. There’s only one storage variant that is 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The SIM card tray is a dedicated one hence the user can expand the storage till 256GB.

 

Hot 10 comes in four colours Ocean Wave, Amber Red, Obsidian Black and Moonlight Jade and will sell for Rs 9,999 starting from October 16 12 PM right during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale.

Infinix Note 7 to go on its first sale at 12 PM via Flipkart

Infinix Hot 10 Lite launched with MediaTek Helio A20 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Infinix Hot 10 price leaked ahead of launch on October 4 in India

Latest News from Infinix

You might like this

Tags: Infinix

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

LG G8X ThinQ for just Rs 19,990 in Big Billion Days Sale

Infinix Hot 10 launched in India with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 16MP quad camera

LG G8X ThinQ: Is it the Future of Multitasking?

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV
Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more

Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more
Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51

Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51
Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables

Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables
Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price

Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price
Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies