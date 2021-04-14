Advertisement

Indus App Bazaar April monthly collection brings ‘Stay At Home’ apps

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 14, 2021 4:42 pm

Latest News

Indus App Bazaar is now bringing a 'Stay at home' collection of apps to the Galaxy Store to keep its users entertained as well as informed at the same time
Advertisement

Indus App Bazaar has come out with a new collection of apps to help users stay informed and entertained at home. Themed around ‘Stay at Home’, the new pool of content includes apps across various categories like apps providing verified Covid-19 information, shopping  entertainment, education, delivery, games, news, fitness, and payment.

 

This is an attempt by Indus App Bazaar to keep consumers informed, entertained, and safe at home during the on-going pandemic. There are 80 applications in the Stay At Home April collection that users would be able to access in 12 Indian languages along with English.

 

Advertisement

App bazaar data

 

Indus also shared the app usage on Indus App Bazaar in April 2020. The data is as follows:

 

  1. Games: 31.60% 
  2. Social 9.88% 
  3. Finance: 9.31% 
  4. Entertainment: 5.77% 
  5. Lifestyle: 5.22% 
  6. Fitness: 3.82% 

 

App bazaar data

 

As evidenced from the data above, April 2020 saw an uptick in gaming as a category, followed closely by social, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, and fitness. Speaking on the collection, Suniva Rawat, AVP, Indus App Bazaar, shares that, "For this month's collection we wanted to help surface applications that would add value during this tough period. We have given impetus to shopping, entertainment, education, delivery, trading, and productivity app categories."  

 

In India, one would be able to see the collection on Samsung devices via Galaxy Store. The collection hasn't been made live yet as we couldn't find it on the Galaxy Store but it should be arriving soon. 

Realme 8 5G Flipkart availability confirmed ahead of expected April 22 launch

Canon announces development of the EOS R3 Full-frame Mirrorless Camera, launches three new RF lenses

OnePlus Watch verdict is out: Don't waste money on it!

Nokia 2.2 receiving Android 11 update

U&i Express power bank launched with 10,000 mAh charging capacity

Mi QLED TV 75-inch launching in India on April 23

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Beware of WhatsApp's new security flaw, as you can't do anything if attacked!

'Data of 1.3 million Clubhouse users leaked online'

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies