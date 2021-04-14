Indus App Bazaar April monthly collection brings ‘Stay At Home’ apps

Indus App Bazaar is now bringing a 'Stay at home' collection of apps to the Galaxy Store to keep its users entertained as well as informed at the same time

Indus App Bazaar has come out with a new collection of apps to help users stay informed and entertained at home. Themed around ‘Stay at Home’, the new pool of content includes apps across various categories like apps providing verified Covid-19 information, shopping entertainment, education, delivery, games, news, fitness, and payment.

This is an attempt by Indus App Bazaar to keep consumers informed, entertained, and safe at home during the on-going pandemic. There are 80 applications in the Stay At Home April collection that users would be able to access in 12 Indian languages along with English.

Indus also shared the app usage on Indus App Bazaar in April 2020. The data is as follows:

Games: 31.60% Social 9.88% Finance: 9.31% Entertainment: 5.77% Lifestyle: 5.22% Fitness: 3.82%

As evidenced from the data above, April 2020 saw an uptick in gaming as a category, followed closely by social, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, and fitness. Speaking on the collection, Suniva Rawat, AVP, Indus App Bazaar, shares that, "For this month's collection we wanted to help surface applications that would add value during this tough period. We have given impetus to shopping, entertainment, education, delivery, trading, and productivity app categories."

In India, one would be able to see the collection on Samsung devices via Galaxy Store. The collection hasn't been made live yet as we couldn't find it on the Galaxy Store but it should be arriving soon.