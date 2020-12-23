In Note 1 vs Redmi 9 Power vs Galaxy M11

Here is a head to head comparison amongst the top 3 players in the budget segment in India.

The Redmi 9 Power went on its first sale today and the device competes with some of the already established players in the market, including the Galaxy M11 and the Micromax In Note 1.

These three devices lie in the same price segment, so let's take a look at which one of them offers the best value for your money.

Display

Samsung Galaxy M11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O LCD display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels with a punch-hole at the top left corner of the display. On the back, the Galaxy M11 features a fingerprint sensor.

Redmi 9 Power features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution, 400 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and The In Note 1 comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display.

The Galaxy M11 is out of the equation here as it has a 720p HD display whereas the other two have a 1080p display. Both the displays on the In Note 1 as well as the Redmi 9 Power should offer you a similar experience but the display on In Note 1 is slightly bigger than Redmi 9 Prime that is an advantage.

Performance

The In Note 1 packs a Mediatek Helio G85 chipset clocked at 2.0Ghz under the hood. The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage.

The Galaxy M11 is powered by a 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The storage can be expanded via microSD upto 512GB.

The Redmi 9 Power is powered by the Snapdragon 662 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD.

All the three devices have the same amount of RAM but the processor on each of them is different and the real-life experience will matter more in this case. The Galaxy M11 has the lowest processor amongst the three if compared on the basis of on-paper specs.

For software, the In Note 1 will offer Stock Android Experience whereas the Redmi 9 Power and Galaxy M11 will come with MIUI and OneUI respectively on top of Android. This will depend on personal preference but you will get a bloat-free experience on the In Note 1 in our opinion when compared to the other two.

Camera

The In Note 1 has a 48MP Quad Camera setup at back while the other three cameras are the standard 5MP Ultra Wide, 2 MP Macro, and 2MP depth sensors. It has a 16MP camera on the front for the selfies.

For the camera, the Redmi 9 Power is equipped with a quad camera system with a 48-megapixel primary rear camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 2-megapixel 4cm macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

The Galaxy M11 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 115 degrees and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The In Note 1 and Redmi 9 Power have an extra Macro camera that can help you with close up shots. Other than that, all the devices should provide a similar experience but if compared on the basis of on-paper specs, the In Note 1 and Redmi 9 Power are equal when compared to Galaxy M11. Which means the Galaxy M11 loses again.

Battery

Redmi 9 Power packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

There is a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging on the Galaxy M11.

The In Note 1 packs a 5,000mAh battery that has 18W fast charging support along with reverse charging support.

The Redmi 9 Power scores a win here as it has the biggest battery along with the same charging speed as the In Note 1 and better than the one on Galaxy M11. It may charge a bit slower compared to other two, but the Redmi 9 Power will last you the longest.

Price

Micromax In Note 1 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 12,499.

The 3GB variant of the Galaxy M11 is priced at Rs 10,499 while the 4GB variant is priced at Rs 11,999.

The Redmi 9 Power is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB + 128GB storage variant.

We can say that the In Note 1 and the Redmi 9 Power offer the best value for money. If you want a bigger battery and stereo speakers, you should opt for Redmi 9 Power but if you want a slightly bigger display with Stock Android experience, then Micromax In Note 1 is the way to go.