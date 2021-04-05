iGear RazorBeat wireless 10W Soundbar with In-built Subwoofer launched

iGear RazorBeat features 10 Watts of performance and can also be used as a standalone Bluetooth speaker system for personal audio.

iGear has officially announced RazorBeat - a wireless soundbar. The iGear RazorBeat 10W Bluetooth Soundbar with in-built Subwoofer will be available for Rs 2,000, with a standard industry warranty of 1 year, on Amazon and Flipkart.

The RazorBeat features 10 Watts of performance and can also be used as a standalone Bluetooth speaker system for personal audio. Compact and rechargeable, the RazorBeat is also highly portable so you can take your music on the road.

This compact 10W RazorBeat soundbar features a built-in subwoofer for extra bass. It produces razor sharp audio performance including superior bass and crisp highs.

With multiple inputs, the iGear RazorBeat can also be used as a personal Bluetooth speaker system. It features Bluetooth v5.0 and AUX input that can connect to your smartphones, tablets and laptops. You can also plug in a pen drive or micro SD card with your favourite MP3 playlist to have a completely standalone music system.

Lastly, the iGear RazorBeat soundbar features TWS so you can fill your room with surround sound connecting two of the RazorBeat’s together and is also powered by an internal 1500mAh rechargeable battery. The RazorBeat soundbar can deliver up to 4 to 5 hours of non-stop music whenever you need it.

iGear Founder Kamlesh Sharma said, “The iGear RazorBeat can boost the audio performance of your smart television to a whole new level. It can produce razor-sharp sounds and superior bass, the soundbar brings you a theatre-like experience – thanks to the inbuilt subwoofer. Using Bluetooth v5.0 and an inbuilt-rechargeable battery, the RazorBeat is completely wireless and can also be used as a portable standalone personal audio system. ”