iGear Ensemble portable speaker launched for Rs 1499

The iGear Ensemble is a 20Watts TWS soundbar that also features an in-built FM Radio, BT receiver and music player.

Advertisement

Indian Gadgets and Smartphone Accessories brand iGear has launched ‘Ensemble,’ a portable TWS multifunctional soundbar with a built-in subwoofer.



The iGear Ensemble portable speaker is available on Amazon and Flipkart for a price of Rs 1499. The soundbar carries a standard industry warranty of 1 year. The Ensemble is battery-powered and lightweight, allowing portable music whenever and wherever needed.



The iGear Ensemble is a 20Watts TWS soundbar that also features an in-built FM Radio, BT receiver and music player. The soundbar is also designed with a compact size to allow portability for music playback anywhere anytime. It features a 2400mAh high-capacity rechargeable battery that runs the Ensemble for up to 3-5 hours on a single full charge.



The ensemble is designed using recycled wood that allows iGear to reduce the impact on the environment. Using wood instead of ABS plastic also helps create a better audio performance due to the resonance properties of wood.



The iGear Ensemble comprises of four front-facing full-range speakers of 5 watts each and engineered with an in-built subwoofer for high bass output to create a theatre-like experience right in your living room.



Using Bluetooth 5.0, the Ensemble can connect to your smartphone, tablet or laptop and use it as a music console. Also built inside is FM radio and there is a USB port to play music through a pen drive.











