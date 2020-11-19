Advertisement

iGear Ensemble portable speaker launched for Rs 1499

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 19, 2020 3:54 pm

Latest News

The iGear Ensemble is a 20Watts TWS soundbar that also features an in-built FM Radio, BT receiver and music player.
Advertisement

Indian Gadgets and Smartphone Accessories brand iGear has launched ‘Ensemble,’ a portable TWS multifunctional soundbar with a built-in subwoofer.

The iGear Ensemble portable speaker is available on Amazon and Flipkart for a price of Rs 1499. The soundbar carries a standard industry warranty of 1 year. The Ensemble is battery-powered and lightweight, allowing portable music whenever and wherever needed.

The iGear Ensemble is a 20Watts TWS soundbar that also features an in-built FM Radio, BT receiver and music player. The soundbar is also designed with a compact size to allow portability for music playback anywhere anytime. It features a 2400mAh high-capacity rechargeable battery that runs the Ensemble for up to 3-5 hours on a single full charge.

The ensemble is designed using recycled wood that allows iGear to reduce the impact on the environment. Using wood instead of ABS plastic also helps create a better audio performance due to the resonance properties of wood.

The iGear Ensemble comprises of four front-facing full-range speakers of 5 watts each and engineered with an in-built subwoofer for high bass output to create a theatre-like experience right in your living room.

Using Bluetooth 5.0, the Ensemble can connect to your smartphone, tablet or laptop and use it as a music console. Also built inside is FM radio and there is a USB port to play music through a pen drive.



 

iGear launches TwinBod 2.0 wireless earpods for Rs 2499

iGear Delight 10W Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar launched for Rs 999

iGear launches Retro Radio with Bluetooth, MP3 support for Rs 1,799

iGear iLumi 7-Colour eye protection lamp with gesture controls launched for Rs 699

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Soundcore Life Q20 Wireless Headphones with Hybrid Noise cancellation launched in India

Timex launches iConnect Premium Active Smartwatch in India

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price
Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15
We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies