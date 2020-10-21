Advertisement

Huawei Y7a announced with Kirin 710A, 48MP quad-camera setup

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 21, 2020 1:28 pm

Huawei Y7a comes in Midnight Black, Crushed Green, and Blush Gold colours.
Huawei has announced a new mid-ranger smartphone known as the Huawei Y7a. The new smartphone has been launched across several Asian markets including Malaysia.

The Huawei Y7a price is RM 799 which is approx. Rs 14,165. It comes in Midnight Black, Crushed Green, and Blush Gold colours.

 

Huawei Y7a specifications


Huawei Y7a features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710A octa-core processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card.

The phone runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 out of the box and Huawei’s AppGallery. It does not come with Google’s apps and services. It packs 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. The phone also features a side-facing fingerprint scanner.

For the camera, there is a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FoV, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.1, BLE, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, AGPS, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 165.6 x 76.8 x 9.26mm and weighs 206 grams.

