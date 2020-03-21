Huawei P40, P40 Pro renders leaked online, Huawei P40 Premium camera specs tipped

It is reported that Huawei is also working on Huawei P40 Premium Edition as well.

Huawei is all set to launch its flagship series, the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro smartphones, pretty soon. Now, just ahead of the official launch, new renders of the upcoming smartphones have been leaked online. Furthermore, it is reported that Huawei is also working on Huawei P40 Premium Edition as well.

The renders were posted by known tipster Evan Blass and it shows the phones in two colour options including Silver and Dark Grey. The Huawei P40 renders reveal that the phone will come with a triple-camera setup at the back panel along with a dual-LED flash.

The Huawei P40 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup as per the renders and it shows that the Pro variant will come with a periscope-like lens. The front panel of both the phones will come dual punch-hole display. The Huawei P40 features a flat display, but it seems Huawei P40 Pro will come with a curved display with no bezels around the edges.

Moving on, Huawei P40 Premium Edition is also said to be in works and it reported to launch alongside Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro. As per a report by Huawei Central, the Huawei p40 Premium Edition will come with a penta-camera setup at the back panel. The phone will come with two telephoto lens.

The setup will include a 52-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS, a periscope 240mm lens with 10x optical zoom, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture, 3x optical zoom, a 40-megapixel wide-angle/cine lens with f/1.8 aperture and a ToF 3D depth sensor. For the front, there is a dual punch-hole selfie camera with a combination of 32-megapixel primary and ToF 3D (depth and face unlock).

The Huawei P40 Premium edition comes loaded with a 6.7-inch OLED display with a screen resolution of 3160 x 1440 pixels along with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Kirin 990 5G processor. The phone will come with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The report highlights that the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro will come with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.