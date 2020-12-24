Advertisement

Huawei Nova 8, 8 Pro launched in China

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : December 24, 2020 2:13 pm

Latest News

Huawei has launched 2 new smartphones in its home country, namely the Huawei Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro.
Advertisement

Huawei has released two new devices in its home country, China. The devices are the successor to the Huawei Nova 7 series, and are called the Huawei Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro. 

 

The Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro will come in Black, Purple, Green, and White colour options. Both the phones are up for pre-orders in China and will go on sale on December 30th.

 

The Huawei Nova 8 8GB+128GB is priced at RMB 3,299 (around Rs 37,300) while the 256GB variant costs RMB 3699 (approx Rs 41,800). 

 

Advertisement

The Huawei Nova 8 Pro 8GB+128GB model is priced at RMB 3,999 (around Rs 45,200) and the 256GB variant is priced at RMB 4,399 (approx Rs 49,700). 

 

Huawei Nova 8 Pro Specifications 

 

Huawei Nova 8 Pro

 

The Huawei Nova 8 Pro has a 6.72-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2676 x 1236 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate and a dual punch hole cutout for the front camera. For security, the device has an In-display fingerprint sensor. 

 

It is powered by the Kirin 985 paired with Mali-G77 GPU, 8GB of RAM paired with up to 256GB storage. The phone runs on Android 10-based EMUI 11 custom skin out of the box.

 

For the optics, the device has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP Primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP portrait camera. For the front, it has a 32MP primary shooter with a 16MP ultra-wide sensor. 

 

It is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. For connectivity, it features 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ GLONASS / Beidou, and has a USB Type-C port. 

 

Huawei Nova 8 Specifications 

 

Huawei Nova 8

 

The Huawei Nova 8 has a 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The display supports 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. It also has an In-display fingerprint sensor. 

 

It has the same camera setup as Nova 8 Pro consisting of a quad-camera setup with a 64MP Primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP portrait camera. For the front, it has a single 32MP primary shooter. 

 

It is backed by a 3,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port.

Huawei MateBook D 15, MateBook D 14 2021 announced with Intel 11th Generation Processors

Huawei Enjoy 20 SE announced with Kirin 710A chipset, 16MP triple camera set up

Huawei sells off its 'Honor' brand

Huawei smartphones can now use Qualcomm chips to power their smartphones

Huawei Nova 7 SE goes official with MediaTek Dimensity 720/800U chipset, 64MP quad-camera setup

Huawei FreeBuds Studio wireless headphones announced with Active Noise Cancellation

Latest News from Huawei

You might like this

Tags: Huawei

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ announced with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 50MP camera

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro receive new Open Beta 5 update with new gaming space feature

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple
Report card 2020: Samsung

Report card 2020: Samsung
Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies