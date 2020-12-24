Huawei Nova 8, 8 Pro launched in China

Huawei has launched 2 new smartphones in its home country, namely the Huawei Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro.

Huawei has released two new devices in its home country, China. The devices are the successor to the Huawei Nova 7 series, and are called the Huawei Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro.

The Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro will come in Black, Purple, Green, and White colour options. Both the phones are up for pre-orders in China and will go on sale on December 30th.

The Huawei Nova 8 8GB+128GB is priced at RMB 3,299 (around Rs 37,300) while the 256GB variant costs RMB 3699 (approx Rs 41,800).

The Huawei Nova 8 Pro 8GB+128GB model is priced at RMB 3,999 (around Rs 45,200) and the 256GB variant is priced at RMB 4,399 (approx Rs 49,700).

Huawei Nova 8 Pro Specifications

The Huawei Nova 8 Pro has a 6.72-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2676 x 1236 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate and a dual punch hole cutout for the front camera. For security, the device has an In-display fingerprint sensor.

It is powered by the Kirin 985 paired with Mali-G77 GPU, 8GB of RAM paired with up to 256GB storage. The phone runs on Android 10-based EMUI 11 custom skin out of the box.

For the optics, the device has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP Primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP portrait camera. For the front, it has a 32MP primary shooter with a 16MP ultra-wide sensor.

It is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. For connectivity, it features 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ GLONASS / Beidou, and has a USB Type-C port.

Huawei Nova 8 Specifications

The Huawei Nova 8 has a 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The display supports 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. It also has an In-display fingerprint sensor.

It has the same camera setup as Nova 8 Pro consisting of a quad-camera setup with a 64MP Primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP portrait camera. For the front, it has a single 32MP primary shooter.

It is backed by a 3,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port.