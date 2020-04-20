Advertisement

Huawei Nova 7, Nova 7 Pro and Nova 7 SE specifications, live images surfaced ahead of launch

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 20, 2020 3:49 pm

The company is said to be working on Huawei Nova 7, Nova 7 Pro and Nova 7 SE.
Huawei is all set to launch its next-generation of smartphones in the Nova series on April 23. The company is said to be working on Huawei Nova 7, Nova 7 Pro and Nova 7 SE. Now, ahead of launch, key specifications and live images of the upcoming smartphones have been leaked online. 

 

The live images reveal that the Huawei Nova 7 series will come with a punch-hole design. The Huawei Nova 7 will come with a quad-camera setup at the back, while the Nova 7 Pro will come with a periscope lens along with the quad-camera setup. 

 

Coming to the specifications, the Huawei Nova 7 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED curved display with dual punch-hole design along with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone will be powered by the latest HiSilicon Kirin 985 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. The Huawei Nova 7 Pro will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery and it will run on Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 running on top of it. The phone will support 40W fast charging. 

 

On the camera front, the Huawei Nova 7 Pro will be backed by a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, an 8-megapixel periscope lens with 5x zoom and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone will come with a 32-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter with f/2.0 aperture. 

 

Huawei Nova 7 will be backed by a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED curved display with single punch-hole design along with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone will be powered by the latest HiSilicon Kirin 985 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

 

Huawei Nova 7

 

On the camera front, the Huawei Nova 7 will be backed by a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, an 8-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone will come with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The Huawei Nova 7 Pro will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery and it will run on Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 running on top of it. The phone will support 40W fast charging.

 

Lastly, the Huawei Nova 7 SE will come with a 6.57-inch Full HD+ LCD curved display with single punch-hole design along with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone will be powered by the latest HiSilicon Kirin 820 processor.

 

Nova 7SE

 

On the camera front, the Huawei Nova 7 SE will be backed by a 64-megapixel camera, while the front, there will be a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The Huawei Nova 7 SE will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery and it will run on Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 running on top of it. The phone will support 40W fast charging.

 

