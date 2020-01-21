Huawei Mate Xs smartphone spotted on TENAA

Huawei Mate Xs may be priced lower than Mate X smartphone even though the phone is expected to have better specs and build quality compared to the Mate X.

Huawei Mate Xs is expected to be launched in March 2020. Now the new foldable phone has surfaced on the database of TENAA suggesting that the device could be launching soon. It might get unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2020.

Huawei Mate Xs has appeared on TENAA with model number TAH-AN00m in the 5G smartphone category. Mate Xs will be a 5G device and will carry the support for SA and NSA 5G network. The listing of the phone is yet to be updated with its full specs and images. We expect the listing to be updated within a few days with all the specifications.

As compared to Huawei Mate X, the Mate Xs will have better hinges and a stronger display. The hinge mechanism should ideally it more durable and smooth. The phone will feature a more resistant screen.

A recent report revealed that Huawei Mate Xs may be priced lower than Mate X smartphone even though the phone is expected to have better specs and build quality compared to the Mate X. This is because of the improvements in the production process of the screen. The Mate X is priced at 16,999 Yuan.

Last month, Mate Xs passed 3C certification in China with the model number TAH-AN00m. The device is said to have a 65W fast charging support as per the 3C certification.





The Huawei Mate Xs will be available in Europe. It is, however, still not known whether the phone will come with the Google Play services and Google Android operating system or not after it launches. The US government gave a new 90-day extension to Huawei to do business with US companies in November last year. It was for the second time that the company got an extension. Earlier they had got a 90 days extension in August 2019.



To recall, the Huawei Mate X is powered by Huawei’s own 1.8GHz octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor. Huawei foldable 5G smartphone has a unique 3-way foldable design. When the phone is wide open, it doubles up as a tablet with an 8-inch OLED screen having a resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels. When its folded, the smartphone it converts to a 6.38-inch display at the back and a 6.6-inch display on the front with a resolution of 2480 x 892 pixels and 2480 x 1148 pixels respectively. The smartphone runs Android 9.0 with EMUI 9.1.1 on top and is powered by a 4,500mAh battery and supports proprietary fast charging.

It has a Leica powered two-in-one front and rear camera setup, having three sensors, a 40-megapixel wide-angle as the primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle as secondary sensor and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. The phone has 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, which can be further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.