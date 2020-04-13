  • 08:53 Apr 13, 2020

Advertisement

Huawei looking for potential 5G modem supplier in Samsung and Mediatek

By: Ayush Mahapatra, The Mobile Indian, Kolkata Last updated : April 13, 2020 8:00 am

Latest News

With Huawei losing Qualcomm as a hardware supplier for its 5G modems due to the US trade ban, Huawei is looking for a potential supplier in Samsung and Mediatek
Advertisement

Huawei has over the past year faced some major backlash from the USA with it facing a trade ban from the Trump government and American companies being asked not to deal with the Chinese tech giant as it was accused of espionage and IP (intellectual property) theft.

 

The company lost the support of major tech companies including Google after which the company had to drop the Google suite of applications from its smartphones. With it also losing Qualcomm as a hardware provider, the company is looking for new providers that will supply it with 5G modems for their smartphones.

Advertisement

 

Two companies have stepped up potential candidates. Samsung and Mediatek are hoping to supply Huawei with 5G modems for mid-range and budget 5G smartphones. Huawei does make its own 5G modems for their in-house Kirin Socs however, the expected demand will be high enough for it to seek supplies from third-party chipmakers as well.

 

The four major 5G modem manufacturers worldwide are Qualcomm, Huawei, Samsung, and MediaTek.

 

Huawei is known for delivering phones at a cheaper rate and with the 5G market thus needs low-cost modems for its mid-range and budget 5G smartphones from a third-party supplier.

 

Samsung has currently two 5G mobile modems on its product catalog, the Exynos Modem 5100 and Exynos Modem 5123. Both of these modems are designed for the high-end smartphone segment. Mediatek on the other hand has the Dimensity 1000 Soc. It now also has a more budget offering called the Dimensity 800 which too has a 5G modem.

 

It will be interesting to see who Huawei partners with – Samsung, MediaTek, or both. We’ll have the answer in a few months developments start taking shape.

Huawei Smart TV X65 launched with OLED screen, pop-up camera

Huawei Watch GT 2e with 14-day battery life announced

Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40 with Kirin 990 5G chipset announced

Huawei P40 Pro+ with a Penta-camera setup announced

Huawei Smartwatch users can now avail doorstep repair facility

Huawei P40 series to launch today

Latest News from Huawei

You might like this

Tags: Huawei Trade-ban Mediatek Samsung 5G

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oneplus 8 and 8 Pro: New leaks

Oppo along with Mediatek and Ericsson successfully made its first VoNR call

Nokia 9.3 Pureview, Nokia 7.3 expected to launch in August or September

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India

Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India
How to Use Zoom App?

How to Use Zoom App?
Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans
Whatsapp update limit of forward messages

Whatsapp update limit of forward messages
Indian Govt Fights back Coronavirus via Apps

Indian Govt Fights back Coronavirus via Apps
What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?

What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?

Latest Picture Story

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies