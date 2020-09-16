Advertisement

Huami Amazfit Neo Retro-Style smartwatch launching in India on October 1

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 16, 2020 2:11 pm

Huami Amazfit Neo will be available in 3 colours - black, green and red.
Amazfit will soon launch a retro-styled smartwatch, Amazfit Neo, in India. The smartwatch is launching on 1st October on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and the brand’s online store in.amazfit.com.

The smartwatch will be available in 3 colours - black, green and red. The app ecosystem supports both Android and iOS.

Huami Amazfit Neo comes with a 1.2 inch STN black and white display. The screen also has a lift-to-wake feature and has good sunlight readability.

Some of the features that the watch includes are 24-hour heart-rate monitoring, personal activity intelligence, different sports modes, exercise tracking, steps and calorie tracking, notification sync, etc. You'll have to download the Zepp app, which is available on both Android and iOS to take advantage of all the features of the watch. The sealed design of the watch also helps it stay under-water without any issues.

Neo is equipped with Huami-PAI, a revolutionary indicator of personal activity. It features three sports mode (Running, Walking, Cycling), Heart Rate sensor, sleep monitoring, etc. Further, there is a tri-axis accelerometer for powering the three preloaded sports modes. It can receive notifications for calls, messages etc from a connected smartphone.


Amazfit Neo comes equipped with a 160mAh battery with up to 28 days battery life with typical use, 37 days with basic use. It is water-resistant up to 50 meters (5ATM). There is Bluetooth 5.0 LE and is compatible with Android and iOS devices. The smartwatch weighs 32 grams.

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Infinix Note 7 First Impression
TWS earbuds buying Guide
Jio Phone to cost around Rs 3500, Nokia 3.4, Vivo Y50, Vivo S1 Pro price cut
OnePlus Nord 6GB Variant: Was supposed to launch in Sept, where is it?
Where is OnePlus Nord 6 GB, VI launches new plan, Samsung Tab A7, Poco X3, TikTok
Can Indian Apps make it big?

