Huami Amazfit Neo Retro-Style smartwatch launching in India on October 1

Huami Amazfit Neo will be available in 3 colours - black, green and red.

Advertisement

Amazfit will soon launch a retro-styled smartwatch, Amazfit Neo, in India. The smartwatch is launching on 1st October on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and the brand’s online store in.amazfit.com.



The smartwatch will be available in 3 colours - black, green and red. The app ecosystem supports both Android and iOS.



Huami Amazfit Neo comes with a 1.2 inch STN black and white display. The screen also has a lift-to-wake feature and has good sunlight readability.



Some of the features that the watch includes are 24-hour heart-rate monitoring, personal activity intelligence, different sports modes, exercise tracking, steps and calorie tracking, notification sync, etc. You'll have to download the Zepp app, which is available on both Android and iOS to take advantage of all the features of the watch. The sealed design of the watch also helps it stay under-water without any issues.



Neo is equipped with Huami-PAI, a revolutionary indicator of personal activity. It features three sports mode (Running, Walking, Cycling), Heart Rate sensor, sleep monitoring, etc. Further, there is a tri-axis accelerometer for powering the three preloaded sports modes. It can receive notifications for calls, messages etc from a connected smartphone.





Amazfit Neo comes equipped with a 160mAh battery with up to 28 days battery life with typical use, 37 days with basic use. It is water-resistant up to 50 meters (5ATM). There is Bluetooth 5.0 LE and is compatible with Android and iOS devices. The smartwatch weighs 32 grams.