HP Omen 15, Pavilion Gaming 16 laptops and more launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 21, 2020 2:45 pm

The company has also a new range of accessories that are meant for the gaming community in India.
HP has today announced the launch of two new gaming laptops in India. The company has also a new range of accessories that are meant for the gaming community in India. 

 

HP Omen 15, Pavilion Gaming 16 and more pricing details

 

The HP Omen 15 Intel variant is available at a starting price of Rs 79,999, while the AMD variant is available at a starting price of Rs 75,999. HP Pavilion Gaming 16 (Intel) is available at a starting price of Rs 70,999, while the pavilion gaming 16 (AMD) is available at a starting price of Rs 59,999. 

 

HP Omen Vector Mouse is priced at Rs 3,999, while the Omen Exceed backpack comes with a price tag of Rs 5,999. The HP Sombra Black Headset A/P/X1000 Wireless Gaming Headset is expected to be available at a starting price of Rs 7,999. Lastly, HP Omen Surpass rolltop is available at Rs 7,999, while the HP OMEN Duffle V1 is priced at Rs 9,999. 

 

HP Omen 15 features

 

The HP Omen 15 comes with a redesigned chassis and the company claims that it has the smallest 15” gaming laptop footprint in the industry. The laptop comes in both Mica Silver and Shadow Black with optional full RGB per-key lighting. 

 

The latest gaming laptop is powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i7-H series processors. It also comes with up to AMD Ryzen 7-H series of chipsets. The laptop is coupled with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super with MAX-Q Design. 

 

HP Omen 15

 

It is loaded with up to 32 GB DDR4 RAM along with up to 1 TB PCIe SSD supporting RAID 0. It features a 15-inch display with 180-degree flat hinge design and it is available with up to OLED, or FHD 300 Hzand NVIDIA G-SYNC technology on select configurations. 

 

The gaming laptop comes with the industry’s first implemented IR thermopile sensor to optimize thermal efficiencies, maintain steady yet quiet fan acoustic control, and maximize performance from the Dynamic Power feature within Omen Command Center. The company has revealed that the Omen Tempest Cooling Technology comes with enlarged vent openings and up to a 12 V fan which utilizes the three-sided venting to enable five-way airflow. 

 

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 features

 

The new HP Pavilion Gaming 16 laptop is the company’s first-ever 16” diagonal gaming PC. It features up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics within a sleek angular black chassis. It comes with a micro-edge bezel and IPS-level display at 1080p. This is also the first Pavilion Gaming laptop to include OMEN Command Center and is equipped with a Wi-Fi 6 option to keep a reliable connection. 

 

HP Omen Vector Mouse and more features

 

The Omen Vector Mouse feature sensors co-developed with PixArt. It comes with ergonomic lightweight designs, textured rubber grips, and Omen Command Center integration. It also features esports grade OMEN Radar 3 sensor, it supports up to 16,000 dpi with 99% accuracy, 400 IPS, acceleration, and self-calibration. This mouse is built to with Omron switches offering a 50 million click lifespan and a snag-proof braided cable

 

The HP Gaming line of accessories offers an enhanced experience of 20 hours of wireless freedom with the new HP X1000 Wireless Gaming Headset. It comes with thick ear pads and a suspension headband. The headphones are claimed to offer the 7.1 virtual surround sound which is supported by a large 50 mm driver.

 

