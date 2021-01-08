Advertisement

Honor V40 5G officially confirmed to be announced on January 18

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 08, 2021 11:26 am

After reports of Honor V40 series smartphone launching on January 18, Honor has now officially confirmed to launch Honor V40 5G smartphone on the same date. Yes, the Honor V40 5G smartphone is going to launch in China on January 18.

 

Honor has announced the launch date of the Honor V40 5G smartphone via its official Weibo handle. The company has also released a teaser for the device, which confirms a curved display for the phone. It also reveals that the phone will come with dual punch-hole cameras.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Honor V40 5G will feature a 6.72-inch OLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 1236 x 2676 pixels resolution, 1.07 billion colours, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The phone will house an in-display fingerprint scanner.

 

For the camera, the Honor V40 will sport a quad-camera setup with the 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 lens or a 64-megapixel camera. Other sensors will include an 8-megapixel superwide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It will have a front camera of 32-megapixel.

 

Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset coupled with 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

 

Honor V40 5G is said to feature 66W fast charging support and 45W fast wireless charging technology. It will run Android 10 OS with Magic UI 4.0 on top. Honor V40 measures 163.32 x 74.08 x 7.85mm and weighs around 184 grams.

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
