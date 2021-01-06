Advertisement

Honor V40 full specifications leaked online

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 06, 2021 12:30 pm

Latest News

Honor V40 will feature a 6.72-inch OLED screen with a full HD+ resolution of 1236 x 2676 pixels resolution, 1.07 billion colors, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate.
Advertisement

Honor is working on its upcoming Honor V40 series which is said to launch on January 18. Now ahead of the launch, full specifications of the Honor V40 have leaked online.

 

As per leaked specifications on Weibo, the Honor V40 will feature a 6.72-inch OLED screen with a full HD+ resolution of 1236 x 2676 pixels resolution, 1.07 billion colors, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The phone will house an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Advertisement

 

Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset coupled with 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB / 256 GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

 

For the camera, the Honor V40 will sport a quad-camera setup with the 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 lens or a 64-megapixel camera. Other sensors will include an 8-megapixel superwide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It will have a front camera of 32-megapixel.

 

Honor V40 will be backed up by 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support and 45W fast wireless charging technology. It will run Android 10 OS with Magic UI 4.0 on top. Honor V40 measures 163.32 x 74.08 x 7.85mm and weighs around 184 grams.

 

Source: Mydrivers

Honor 10X Lite goes official globally with quad-camera, 6.67-inch display

Honor Band 6 launched with a 1.47-inch Amoled display

Honor V40 series specifications leaked, tipped to launch in December

Honor 10X Lite announced with 6.67-inch Full HD+ display, Kirin 710 and 5,000 mAh battery

Honor Band 6 with full-screen design to launch on November 3

Honor Watch GS Pro, Honor Watch ES launched in India, price starts Rs 7,499

Latest News from Honor

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Mi 11 Lite to arrive with Snapdragon 732G: Report

Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro get MIUI 12 update

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn
Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo
Report card 2020: Oppo

Report card 2020: Oppo
Realme: Report Card 2020

Realme: Report Card 2020
Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies