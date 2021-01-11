Honor V40 spotted on Geekbench ahead of launch on January 18

Honor V40 will be powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor clocked at 2.0Ghz.

Advertisement

Honor has already confirmed to launch Honor V40 5G smartphone in China on January 18. Now ahead of the launch, the Honor V40has been spotted on Geekbench website revealing its key specifications.

Honor V40 has appeared on GeekBench with model number Honor YOK-AN10. As per the GeekBench listing, the Honor V40 will be powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor clocked at 2.0Ghz. In addition to the chipset, the Geekbench listing also confirms that the smartphone will feature 8GB of RAM.

Advertisement

For the software, the Honor V40 will run Android 10 out of the box. On the benchmark site, the phone has scored 468 in the single-core test and 2061 in the multi-core test.

As per a recent Weibo post by the company, Honor V40 will come with a curved display. The shared teaser also revealed that the phone will come with dual punch-hole cameras.

Honor V40 Rumoured Specs

Honor V40 5G is said to feature 66W fast charging support and 45W fast wireless charging technology. It will feature a 6.72-inch OLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 1236 x 2676 pixels resolution, 1.07 billion colours, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The phone will house an in-display fingerprint scanner.

For the camera, the Honor V40 will sport a quad-camera setup with the 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 lens or a 64-megapixel camera. Other sensors will include an 8-megapixel superwide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It will have a front camera of 32-megapixel.

Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset coupled with 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

Honor V40 5G will run Android 10 OS with Magic UI 4.0 on top. Honor V40 measures 163.32 x 74.08 x 7.85mm and weighs around 184 grams.