Honor V40 5G announced with Dimensity 1000+ SoC, 50MP triple cameras

Honor has announced the Honor V40 5G smartphone in China. The phone is priced at 3599 yuan (Rs 40,620 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 8GB RAM with 256G storage variant is priced at 3999 yuan (Rs 45,135 approx.). It comes in Titanium Silver, Midnight Black, and Rose gold colours.





Honor V40 Specs

Honor V40 5G packs a 6.72-inch OLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 1236 x 2676 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate and up to 800 nits brightness. On the software side, it will be shipped with the latest Magic UI 4.0 based on Android 10.





For the camera, the Honor V40 5G is equipped with a quad-camera setup. It is featuring a 50-megapixel camera with 1/1.56″ RYYB Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It has a front camera of 16-megapixel and a ToF sensor.





Honor V40 5G packs a 4000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support that can charge up to 60% in 15 minutes and 50W wireless charging technology. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset coupled with 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.





The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The connectivity features include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C and NFC. Honor V40 weighs 186 grams and has a slim profile of 8.04mm only.