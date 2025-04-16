Honor Power Debuts with the World’s First 8000mAh Smartphone Battery

Honor Power has debuted in China with the world’s first 8000mAh smartphone battery. The Power smartphone by Honor packs a Snapdragon Chipset under the hood and comes with dual rear cameras as well. Here’s everything to know about the device.

Honor Power: Price, Specs

The base 8/256GB model of the Honor Power is priced at CNY 2,000 (approx Rs 23,350). There is a 12/256GB version that retails for CNY 2,200 (approx Rs 25,700) and a 12/512GB model for CNY 2,500 (approx Rs 29,200).

The Honor Power sports a 6.78-inch (2700 x 1224 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display with a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 4,000 nits peak brightness, and 3840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It runs on Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0.

For optics, there’s a dual-camera system on the back, including a 50MP primary sensor, f/2.0 aperture, OIS, paired with a 5MP 112° ultra-wide angle camera. At the front, there’s a 16MP sensor with f/2.5 Aperture for selfies.

It packs an 8000mAh battery with 66W wired charging support and 5W reverse wired charging. Additional features include an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, water resistant build, and stereo speakers. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.