Honor Power Debuts with the World’s First 8000mAh Smartphone Battery

Honor Power smartphone has been launched in China with an 8000mAh battery, 66W fast charging, and more.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Honor Power launched

Honor Power has debuted in China with the world’s first 8000mAh smartphone battery. The Power smartphone by Honor packs a Snapdragon under the hood and comes with dual rear cameras as well. Here’s everything to know about the device.

Honor Power: Price, Specs

The base 8/256GB model of the Honor Power is priced at CNY 2,000 (approx Rs 23,350). There is a 12/256GB version that retails for CNY 2,200 (approx Rs 25,700) and a 12/512GB model for CNY 2,500 (approx Rs 29,200).

The Honor Power sports a 6.78-inch (2700 x 1224 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display with a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 4,000 nits peak brightness, and 3840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It runs on Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0.

For optics, there’s a dual-camera system on the back, including a 50MP primary sensor, f/2.0 aperture, OIS, paired with a 5MP 112° ultra-wide angle camera. At the front, there’s a 16MP sensor with f/2.5 for selfies.

It packs an 8000mAh battery with 66W wired charging support and 5W reverse wired charging. Additional features include an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, water resistant build, and stereo speakers. Connectivity options include SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.

Honor Power 5G

Honor Power 5G
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 7 Gen 3
  • RAM (GB)8, 12
  • Storage256, 512
  • Display6.78-inch, 1224 x 2700 pixels
  • Front Camera16MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 5MP
  • Battery8000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 15

