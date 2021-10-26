Honor Play5 Vitality Edition launched with 120Hz display

Honor Play5 Vitality Edition has been officially launched in China by the company. The Honor Play5 has been positioned as a budget device with a Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and more.

The Honor Play5 Vitality Edition is priced at CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 21,100) for the 8GB + 128GB model while the other model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs CNY 1,999 yuan (approx Rs 23,500). It will be available in China starting November 1.

Honor Play5 Vitality Edition Specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ LCD display with 2376 × 1080 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and a 94.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. The MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset powers the device with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You also get additional support for 2GB of virtual RAM.

There’s a triple-camera setup on the back for optics, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

On the front side, the device gets a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. Connectivity options available on the smartphone include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

The device runs Android 11 with Magic UI 4.2 on top. It is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 66W SuperCharge fast charging.

In related news to Honor, the brand recently also launched the Honor 50 that features a Snapdragon 778G processor with Adreno 642L GPU. A 6.57-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution supports a 120Hz screen refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone runs on Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11. It packs a 4,300 mAh battery with 66W SuperCharge fast charging support.