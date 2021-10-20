Honor 50 announced with Snapdragon 778G SoC, Google Mobile Services

Honor 50 smartphone has been officially announced for global markets, starting from Malaysia earlier this week. The Honor 50 is the first Honor phone to launch with Google Mobile Services since the company was acquired from Huawei last year.

The Honor 50 is priced at RM 1699 (Rs 30,580 approx.) for 6GB + 128GB version. The 8GB + 256GB version costs RM 1999 (Rs 36,140 approx.). It comes in Frost Crystal, Emerald Green, Midnight Black and HONOR code colours. The phone is currently up for pre-orders via HONOR Malaysia’s official website. It will debut in Europe next week.

The Honor 50 features a FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 778G SoC, 108MP quad camera, 66W SuperCharge fast charging and more.

Let’s take a look at the Honor 50 specifications, features, and other details.

Specs

Honor 50 features a Snapdragon 778G processor with Adreno 642L GPU. It has a 6.57-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution that supports a 120Hz screen refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate.

READ MORE: Honor Play 5T Pro goes official with Helio G80, 64MP camera

The phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup housing a 108MP primary camera with f/1.9 aperture in terms of optics. It also has an 8MP f/2.4 ultrawide camera and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro with f/2.4 aperture. In addition, the phone has a 32MP f/2.2 front camera.

The smartphone runs on Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11. It packs a 4,300 mAh battery with 66W SuperCharge fast charging support. The phone measures 159.96mm × 73.76mm × 7.78mm and weighs 175 grams.

For connectivity, the device supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4GHz/5GHz) MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C and NFC. For security, it features an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone also has face recognition as well.