Honor Play 4T series key specs confirmed ahead of official launch

Honor Play 4T Pro will feature OLED display and an in-display fingerprint scanner while the Honor Play 4T will have a rear-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner.

Honor Play 4T mid-range smartphone will be launched in China on April 9. The company will also launch Honor Play 4T Pro in the series alongside Honor Play 4T. Now the key spes of Honor Play 4T series have been confirmed by the company.



Honor on it Weibo handle has revealed that the Honor Pay 4T and Play 4T Pro will be powered by the Kirin 810 chipset. They will feature triple-camera setup at the back with 48-megapixel primary camera and 4,000 mAh batteries with fast charging.



Honor Play 4T Pro will sport a 6.3-inch HD+ AMOLED display with waterdrop notch. It will be powered by Kirin 810 chipset coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM with 128GB and 256GB storage versions. The phone will have a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple camera system and a front-facing camera of 16-megapixel. There will be 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.



Honor Play 4T will feature a 6.3-inch OLED Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by the Kirin 810 processor clocked at 2.27 GHz, coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM along with 128GB and 256GB internal storage.



Honor Play 4T will feature a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. It will have a 16 MP selfie snapper. It will run Android 10 OS and is likely to have HMS support. The device will be powered by 4000mAh battery and support 22.5W fast charging technology.