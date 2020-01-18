  • 11:51 Jan 18, 2020

Honor 9X to go on sale tonight via Flipkart

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 18, 2020 10:30 am

The Honor 9X 4GB + 128GB version will be available at Rs 12,999 on the first day of sale.
Honor 9X which was launched in India recently will be available for sale from today midnight (February 1, 00:00 hours) on Flipkart.

 

Honor 9X comes in two variants - 4GB RAM + 128GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively. The 4GB + 128GB version will be available at Rs 12,999 on the first day of sale. The smartphone comes in two colours - Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black.

The smartphone comes with certain launch offers which include a 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit cards and Kotak Debit and credit cards. This offer will be valid from January 19 to January 22, 2020. Furthermore, Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs. 2,200 can be availed by opting for the Rs 249 and Rs. 349 prepaid plans. The Jio offer is valid for a span of 3 months starting January 19.

 

To recall the specs, Honor 9X features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display with 1080 X 2340 pixel resolution.  It has a dual-camera setup which consists of a 48MP with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 lens that is packed inside a pop-up module. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint reader which also doubles up as a power button.
 

On the battery front, Honor 9X has 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The phone runs Android 9.0 Pie with EMUI 9.1.1 on top. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 7nm octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The phone has an expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD. 

 

The connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. Dimensions of the phone are 163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8mm and it weighs 206 grams.

