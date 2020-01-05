  • 16:43 Jan 05, 2020

Honor 9X confirmed to launch on January 14 in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 05, 2020 4:01 pm

The company has revealed that the phone will be launched in India on January 14.
Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has finally confirmed that it will be launching its latest Honor 9X smartphone in India soon. The company has revealed that the phone will be launched in India on January 14. 

 

The company has started sending out ‘Save the Date’ invites for the launch event, which is scheduled to take place on the said date. Flipkart has also setup a microsite on its platform, which hints that the upcoming smartphone will be exclusively available on the e-commerce website.


Honor 9X

 

To recall, the Honor 9X was launched in China last year. The Honor 9X features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display with 1080 X 2340 pixel resolution. The phone is powered by a 7nm octa-core Kirin 810 SoC with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU with upto 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone has an expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD. It has 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging and it runs Android 9.0 Pie with EMUI 9.1.1 on top.

 

It also has a side-mounted fingerprint reader which also doubles up as a power button. For the camera, the Honor 9X features a dual-camera setup which consists of a 48MP f/1.8 main camera and a secondary 2MP shooter for depth effects. For selfies, there is a 16MP f/2.2 front camera that uses a motorised pop-up module. The phone measures 163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8mm and it weighs 206 grams.

 

The phone has various connectivity features such as dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS + GLONASS, USB-C, and 3.5mm audio jack. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint reader which also doubles up as a power button.

